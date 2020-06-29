IU Thanks “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo” Co-Star Lee Joon Gi For Supporting Her Upcoming Film

Lee Joon Gi has despatched IU a candy reward to indicate help for her upcoming movie “Dream” (working title)!

On June 29, IU took to her Instagram account to share pictures with the caption, “Fourth son, brother Joon Gi, thanks as soon as once more for this.” She additionally confirmed her help for Lee Joon Gi’s upcoming drama “Flower of Evil” by together with it as a hashtag.

The pictures present IU posing in entrance of a espresso truck that Lee Joon Gi despatched to the set of “Dream.” The banners that got here with the truck learn, “To all of the solid and crew of ‘Dream,’ I hope you all keep secure filming the film,” and “PD (producing director) Lee So Min, might you perhaps create a documentary for me as nicely?” referring to the character IU will probably be taking part in within the movie.

Lee Joon Gi and IU appeared within the 2016 SBS drama “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo” collectively and have maintained an in depth friendship since then. IU is at the moment engaged on her new movie “Dream” with Park Search engine marketing Joon and Lee Hyun Woo, whereas Lee Joon Gi is gearing up for his new tvN drama “Flower of Evil” with Moon Chae Received, which will probably be out there on Viki

Catch the newest teaser for “Flower of Evil” under:

