IU To Be 1st Guest On JTBC Variety Show Starring “Sing Once more” Top 3

IU has a visitor look lined up on a brand new JTBC present!

The Top 3 finalists from JTBC’s “Sing Once more” will quickly star within the selection present “Well-known Singer Competitors” (literal title). “Sing Once more” was a “rebooting” audition program that gave unknown or forgotten singers one other probability to take the stage and present their abilities earlier than the general public, and it wrapped up in February.

The “Sing Once more” Top 3 finalists embrace winner Lee Seung Yoon, runner-up Jeong Hong Il, and third-place contestant Lee Moo Jin. They’ll be assembly with Korea’s legendary singers to speak about music on the brand new program.

On March 22, JTBC confirmed that IU would be the first well-known singer visitor to fulfill with the trio on the present! It’s mentioned that on prime of speaking about music, IU might be collaborating with the Top 3 for a efficiency on this system. The trio of finalists will even reinterpret considered one of IU’s tracks to stage a efficiency.

“Well-known Singer Competitors” premieres on April 2, and the episode that includes IU will air on April 9.

IU is releasing her fifth full album “LILAC” on March 25. Take a look at her teasers to this point right here!

