General News

IU To Sing Theme Song For Mnet And BELIF+’s Reality Show “I-LAND”

June 11, 2020
1 Min Read

IU can be singing the theme track for Mnet and BELIF+’s upcoming actuality present, “I-LAND!”

“I-LAND” is an statement actuality present that follows the creation strategy of next-generation Okay-pop artists. This system would be the first venture from BELIF+, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Huge Hit Leisure.

On June 11, a supply from Mnet acknowledged, “The theme track ‘Into the I-LAND’ was composed by Bang Si Hyuk, the chairman of Huge Hit Leisure and the final producer of ‘I-LAND.’ The track will symbolize the primary encounters and the worldview of the ‘I-LAND’ contestants. It’s primarily based on the Home and Pop-Rock genres, with a hopeful melody and a message of solidarity and maturity over competitors.”

The supply additionally confirmed that IU could be singing the theme track.

“Into the I-LAND” can be launched on all music websites on June 19 at 6 p.m. KST. “I-LAND” will make its premiere on June 26 at 11 p.m. KST.

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment