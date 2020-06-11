IU To Sing Theme Song For Mnet And BELIF+’s Reality Show “I-LAND”

IU can be singing the theme track for Mnet and BELIF+’s upcoming actuality present, “I-LAND!”
“I-LAND” is an statement actuality present that follows the creation strategy of next-generation Okay-pop artists. This system would be the first venture from BELIF+, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Huge Hit Leisure.
On June 11, a supply from Mnet acknowledged, “The theme track ‘Into the I-LAND’ was composed by Bang Si Hyuk, the chairman of Huge Hit Leisure and the final producer of ‘I-LAND.’ The track will symbolize the primary encounters and the worldview of the ‘I-LAND’ contestants. It’s primarily based on the Home and Pop-Rock genres, with a hopeful melody and a message of solidarity and maturity over competitors.”
The supply additionally confirmed that IU could be singing the theme track.
“Into the I-LAND” can be launched on all music websites on June 19 at 6 p.m. KST. “I-LAND” will make its premiere on June 26 at 11 p.m. KST.
Sign Song
♬
by IU | 2020.06.19 (Fri) 6PM RELEASE
Mnet
2020.06.26(FRI.) 11PM(KST)#Mnet #엠넷 #ILAND #I_LAND #아이랜드 #SignalSong #시그널송 #IntoTheILAND #IU #아이유 #I_LAND_COMING_SOON pic.twitter.com/PVJiUxQcyq
— Mnet I I-LAND (@mnetiland) June 11, 2020
Supply (1) (2)
