IU Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With “LILAC”

IU’s new album is hovering on the worldwide music charts!

On March 25 at 6 p.m. KST, IU made her long-awaited return together with her fifth studio album “LILAC” and its accompanying title monitor of the identical identify.

Not solely did the title monitor “LILAC” instantly rise to the highest of home realtime music charts—with the entire songs from the album rating excessive on the Korean charts—however IU’s new album additionally topped iTunes charts in numerous international locations all around the world inside hours of its launch.

Based on a launch by IU’s company EDAM Leisure, as of 8 a.m. KST on March 26, “LILAC” had hit No. 1 on iTunes Prime Albums charts in not less than 11 totally different areas, together with Brazil, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Norway, Malaysia, Singapore, Israel, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines.

Congratulations to IU on her profitable comeback!

