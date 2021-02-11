IU, TREASURE, CIX, BLACKPINK, And More Top Gaon Monthly And Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its newest month-to-month and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

TREASURE topped the bodily album chart for the month of January with their first full-length album “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT,” which beforehand debuted at No. 1 on the weekly chart final month.

NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 2,” which acquired an official million certification from Gaon this month, stayed robust at No. 2 on the chart. (G)I-DLE’s “I burn” got here in at No. 3, adopted by TVXQ’s Yunho’s “NOIR” at No. 4 and CRAVITY’s “SEASON 3 HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE” at No. 5.

Weekly Album Chart

CIX’s new mini album “HELLO Chapter Ø. Whats up, Unusual Dream” debuted at No. 1 on the album chart for the week of January 31 to February 6, trailed by Yunho’s “NOIR” at No. 2.

BTS’s 2018 album “Love Your self: Reply” climbed again as much as No. 3 on the chart this week, whereas Dreamcatcher’s “Dystopia : Highway to Utopia” stayed robust at No. 4. Lastly, INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo (L)’s first solo single “Reminiscence” entered the chart at No. 5.

Monthly Obtain Chart

IU topped the digital obtain chart for January along with her newest hit “Movie star“—an particularly spectacular feat contemplating that the music was launched on January 27, only a few days earlier than the tip of the month.

(G)I-DLE’s “HWAA” charted at No. 2 for the month, adopted by Rain and Park Jin Younger’s duet “Swap to Me” at No. 3, AB6IX’s “STAY YOUNG” at No. 4, and KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 5.

Weekly Obtain Chart

SECHSKIES’s “Don’t Look Again” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s digital obtain chart, with IU’s “Movie star” and Golden Youngster’s “Burn It” staying robust at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

EXO’s Xiumin’s “My One and Solely You” (from the OST of tvN’s hit drama “Mr. Queen”) entered the chart at No. 4, adopted by HyunA’s “I’m Not Cool” at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart

KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” topped the general digital chart for January, trailed by “Present Me the Cash 9” rappers Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s hit collaboration “VVS” (that includes JUSTHIS and produced by GroovyRoom) at No. 2.

BTS’s long-running hit “Dynamite” charted at No. 3, Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 4, and BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart

IU achieved a double crown on the most recent weekly charts after topping each the general digital chart and the streaming chart for the second consecutive week with “Movie star.”

KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” adopted at No. 2 on this week’s general digital chart, with BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3, 10cm’s “Borrow Your Night time” at No. 4, and Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” at No. 5.

Monthly Streaming Chart

Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” topped the streaming chart for the second consecutive month, trailed by KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 2, BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3, Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 4, and BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” at No. 5.

Weekly Streaming Chart

The highest 5 artists on this week’s streaming chart have been precisely the identical as final week: IU’s “Movie star” got here in at No. 1, KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 2, BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3, Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” at No. 4, and 10cm’s “Borrow Your Night time” at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

BLACKPINK topped Gaon’s “Social Chart 2.0” for the ninth month in a row, whereas BTS held onto their spot at No. 2. Tune Ga In rose to No. 3 on the chart this month, adopted by Im Younger Woong at No. 4 and (G)I-DLE at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

BLACKPINK and BTS additionally maintained their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2 on the weekly “Social Chart 2.0,” with Im Younger Woong at No. 3, Younger Tak at No. 4, and IU at No. 5.

