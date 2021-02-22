IU, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, BLACKPINK, And More Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of February 7 to February 13!

Album Chart

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok topped this week’s bodily album chart along with his new mini album “2ND DESIRE [TASTY],” which debuted at No. 1.

Notably, 4 years after its launch, NCT DREAM’s 2017 single album “The First” climbed again up the chart to No. 2 this week.

TVXQ’s Yunho’s “NOIR” stayed robust at No. 3, adopted by BTS’s 2018 album “Love Your self: Reply” at No. 4 and CRAVITY’s “SEASON 3 HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE” at No. 5.

Total Digital Chart

IU continued to prime each the general digital chart and the streaming chart along with her newest hit “Superstar” for the third consecutive week.

KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” equally held onto its spot at No. 2 on the general digital chart, whereas BTS’s smash hit “Dynamite” maintained its place at No. 3.

“Present Me the Cash 9” rappers Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s hit collaboration “VVS” (that includes JUSTHIS and produced by GroovyRoom) charted at No. 4, and 10cm’s “Borrow Your Night time” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Streaming Chart

The highest 4 songs on this week’s streaming chart had been precisely the identical as the general digital chart: IU’s “Superstar” remained No. 1, with KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 2, BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3, and Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” at No. 4. Lastly, Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” rose to No. 5 for the week.

Obtain Chart

SECHSKIES’s “Don’t Look Again” topped the digital obtain chart for the second consecutive week, whereas Kim Woo Seok’s new title observe “Sugar” entered the chart at No. 2.

Im Younger Woong claimed the subsequent two spots on the chart along with his songs “Belief in Me” and “HERO,” adopted by IU’s “Superstar” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK continued their reign at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 this week, with BTS and Im Younger Woong sustaining their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3. Tune Ga In rose to No. 4 on this week, and Kim Woo Seok entered the chart at No. 5.

Congratulations to all the artists!

