IU, Yeo Jin Goo, And Block B’s P.O Show Their Friendship During Reunion On “Home On Wheels”

The “Resort Del Luna” reunion acquired even greater on this week’s episode of “Home on Wheels”!

The tvN present “Home on Wheels” contains solid members Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Received, and Yeo Jin Goo touring round Korea in a transportable residence and bringing alongside people who find themselves particular to them, comparable to associates or household. On the earlier episode, IU joined the solid for a paragliding journey and extra after being personally invited by her “Resort Del Luna” co-star Yeo Jin Goo.

Their enjoyable journey continued within the July 30 episode. IU informed Kim Hee Received, “Jin Goo isn’t normally the kind of one who asks for favors, however he requested me, ‘May you come alongside?’ I used to be grateful that he requested me for the favor.”

When Yeo Jin Goo came to visit, Kim Hee Received mentioned to him, “You’re extra quiet than you have been when the opposite company got here.” IU responded, “I believe he’s being very attentive.” Yeo Jin Goo defined that he’s now realized the way it feels to have a visitor over.

Kim Hee Received went away, leaving the 2 alone. When Yeo Jin Goo didn’t communicate up, IU mentioned to him, “If we maintain being quiet like this, persons are going to suppose we’re awkward with one another, regardless that we actually aren’t.” Yeo Jin Goo replied, “We’re not saying something as a result of we’re not awkward collectively.” IU agreed that was true.

Yeo Jin Goo expressed his because of IU for approaching the present at his request, and IU mentioned, “Subsequent time, you must do me a favor. Since I got here right here to Mungyeong, how far would you go?” Yeo Jin Goo joked, “Should you referred to as for me, I’d even go abroad.”

Yeo Jin Goo quickly after clasped his fingers collectively in a well mannered gesture, main IU to say, “No, don’t put your fingers collectively! Simply act such as you usually do.”

IU made a sauce out of salt and sesame oil for his or her meal. When she was grinding the salt, Yeo Jin Goo mentioned, “Doesn’t that harm your arm?” Sung Dong Il mentioned, “You’re speaking rather a lot since Ji Eun [IU’s real name] is right here. You appear shut.” The pair then smiled and mentioned their shut friendship had lastly been acknowledged.

Whereas they have been consuming, they out of the blue acquired hit with a rain bathe and struggled to maintain the fireplace going, so their grilled meat wasn’t as scrumptious as they’d anticipated. Yeo Jin Goo was apologetic towards IU and promised her, “I’ll make you one thing scrumptious later.”

IU replied, “It’s so scrumptious. How way more scrumptious does it have to be? I’m fantastic however the three of you appear to suppose that immediately wasn’t good for some cause.”

Afterward, IU stepped as much as wash the dishes that had piled up, so Yeo Jin Goo helped her. Sung Dong Il smiled as he watched them.

Sung Dong Il requested IU, “This can be a little bit of an absurd query, however afterward, you’ll meet somebody you like and get married, gained’t you? Who would you say is the closest to your ideally suited sort, out of the three of us?”

With out even hesitating for a second, IU replied, “Jin Goo. It’s Jin Goo.” Sung Dong Il joked that she ought to have at the very least hesitated a bit first.

The subsequent morning, Kim Hee Received and Sung Dong Il tried to not get up Yeo Jin Goo and IU, they usually quietly went off on a stroll. Whereas they have been gone, IU acquired up and did some stretching. After they returned, the three of them warmly greeted one another, and Yeo Jin Goo awoke on the noise of their actions.

After a meal, Kim Hee Received and Sung Dong Il went to purchase rice muffins, and IU and Yeo Jin Goo ready to welcome their new visitor. Yeo Jin Goo mentioned to IU, “Because the two of us are greeting our visitor, you appear to be you’re an everyday solid member too,” and IU agreed. The pair labored collectively to get the home’s tarp up.

Their “Resort Del Luna” co-star P.O of Block B then arrived to hitch within the enjoyable!

IU and Yeo Jin Goo ready lunch for him, and he mentioned when he tasted it, “It’s actually scrumptious.”

As soon as the older guys got here again, the group set off collectively within the moveable residence towards a stream in a valley. Each Kim Hee Received and Yeo Jin Goo commented that they felt like they’d been there earlier than to movie.

IU, Yeo Jin Goo, and P.O had enjoyable within the water whereas Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Received ready rooster soup for everybody. Sung Dong Il commented, “I really feel like my son’s associates have come over to play.”

As soon as the soup was carried out, the 5 of them gathered collectively to eat it, and the three solid members appeared happy to see how a lot IU was having fun with it.

She mentioned, “Now that I’ve eaten this, I perceive why you have been upset yesterday.”

Watch IU, Yeo Jin Goo, and P.O in “Resort Del Luna” beneath!

