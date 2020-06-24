IU’s Agency Shares Latest Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Commenters

IU’s company has shared an replace on their ongoing authorized motion in opposition to malicious commenters.

On June 24, EDAM Leisure launched the next assertion.

Good day, that is EDAM Leisure. We want to categorical our deepest gratitude to the followers who assist and love IU.

We beforehand issued a press release about our common implementation of authorized motion in opposition to malicious and defamatory feedback concerning our artist IU, which embody malicious slander, spreading false rumors, sexual harassment, privateness violations, and private assaults. We are going to now give an replace about our progress on this matter.

On the idea of proof collected via our personal monitoring, in addition to proof despatched to us by followers, the company has filed a number of complaints for investigation via a regulation agency.

A few of these attackers, who posted a number of malicious feedback and engaged in extreme slander, had been charged with being in contempt of the penal code concerning defamation. These crimes had been extreme sufficient that the decide approved the prosecution to offer a extra extreme advantageous than the advisable advantageous. A number of different attackers have been summoned for investigation and are at present being processed.

As we beforehand acknowledged, the company is not going to cease right here and can proceed to actively accumulate proof and monitor the state of affairs and reply with sturdy authorized motion with out lenience or cooperation.

Moreover, EDAM Leisure will even take common authorized motion, together with submitting legal complaints and civil complaints for damages, in opposition to malicious feedback that slander IU’s followers in addition to IU herself.

The data despatched to us by followers have been a fantastic assist to us and we ask that you simply preserve sending us data. As EDAM Leisure, we’ll work onerous in an effort to create solely completely happy moments for IU and Uaena (fandom identify) in future. As all the time, thanks.