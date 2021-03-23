IU’s “BBIBBI” Becomes Her 1st MV To Hit 200 Million Views

IU’s “BBIBBI” music video has joined the 200 million view membership on YouTube!

“BBIBBI” was launched as a single on October 10, 2018 to have a good time IU’s tenth debut anniversary. The music video surpassed 200 million views on March 23, taking about two years, 5 months, and 12 days to hit the milestone and turning into IU’s first MV to take action.

Whereas followers proceed to get pleasure from her previous hits like “BBIBBI,” IU is at the moment on the point of make a comeback this week together with her first full-length album because the award-winning “Palette” got here out in April 2017. IU’s much-anticipated fifth full-length album “LILAC” is due out on March 25. Try her teasers thus far right here!

Get pleasure from “BBIBBI” once more beneath!

Watch IU within the drama “Resort Del Luna“:

Watch Now