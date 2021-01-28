IU’s “Celeb” Achieves Certified All-Kill

General News

January 28, 2021
IU’s “Celeb” has taken over music charts!

As of 1:30 p.m. KST on January 28, IU’s new single “Celeb” has achieved an authorized all-kill. The music was launched on January 27 as a pre-release monitor for her upcoming full album, and it has been sweeping main home realtime music charts.

An authorized all-kill is given to songs which are No. 1 on the day by day and 24Hits charts of Melon, day by day and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s day by day chart, and FLO’s and iChart’s realtime charts. It stays to be seen if “Celeb” can even obtain an ideal all-kill, which requires topping the iChart weekly chart as nicely.

Congratulations, IU!

