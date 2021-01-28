IU’s “Celeb” Achieves Certified All-Kill

IU’s “Celeb” has taken over music charts!

As of 1:30 p.m. KST on January 28, IU’s new single “Celeb” has achieved an authorized all-kill. The music was launched on January 27 as a pre-release monitor for her upcoming full album, and it has been sweeping main home realtime music charts.

An authorized all-kill is given to songs which are No. 1 on the day by day and 24Hits charts of Melon, day by day and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s day by day chart, and FLO’s and iChart’s realtime charts. It stays to be seen if “Celeb” can even obtain an ideal all-kill, which requires topping the iChart weekly chart as nicely.

2021.1.28 13:30 (KST) https://t.co/YcCwtsI9ZX

iChart™ 올킬(All Kill)을 축하합니다! (5대 음원 사이트 8개 음악 차트 1위)

아이유 (IU) – Celeb pic.twitter.com/Tp2hPApi81 — iChart™ (@instiz_ichart) January 28, 2021

Congratulations, IU!

When you haven’t already, watch IU in “Resort Del Luna” with English subtitles under:

Watch Now