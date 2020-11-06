IU’s “eight” Becomes Her Fastest MV To Hit 100 Million Views

IU’s music video for “eight” has now reached 100 million views on YouTube!

IU launched the one on Could 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, and it was produced by and featured BTS‘ Suga. Slightly below six months in a while November 6 at 4:55 a.m. KST, the music video hit 100 million views.

“eight” is now the fourth and quickest of IU’s music movies to achieve the milestone. Her file for quickest MV to 100 million views was beforehand held by “BBIBBI,” which did so in 9 months and 5 days. “Palette” was her first music video to achieve 100 million views, and most not too long ago her collaboration with HIGH4 titled “Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms” hit the milestone.

Rejoice by watching “eight” once more beneath!