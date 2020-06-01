IU’s “eight” (Feat. And Prod. By Suga) Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, May Week 5

IU’s “eight” strikes up a spot to take over as our new No. 1 music this week! Produced by and that includes BTS’ Suga, “eight” has taken residence three music present wins. IU additionally turns into the primary artist to have two No. 1 songs on our chart this yr, as “Blueming” additionally topped our chart firstly of 2020. Congratulations to IU!

Oh My Woman’s “Nonstop,” which reigned for 3 consecutive weeks, fell one spot to No. 2. Shifting again up one spot to No. Three is BTS’s “ON.”

Two songs newly entered the highest 10 this week. Debuting at No. Four is NCT 127’s “Punch,” the title monitor from NCT 127’s repackaged album “Neo Zone : The Last Spherical.” “Punch” is an city soul hip hop music that expresses the dynamic beat within the ear of a boxer who climbs the ring, and the lyrics include a message of overcoming the lonely second of combating alone.

Shifting up three spots to No. Eight is “Introduce me an excellent particular person,” which Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure sang for the OST of the tvN drama “Hospital Playlist.” Having been on the chart for 9 weeks, the music lastly strikes into the highest 10 this week. It’s a remake of a success music from Foundation in 1996.

Singles Music Chart – May 2020, Week 5 1 (+1) eight (feat. Suga) Chart Data 2 Earlier rank 3 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (-1) Nonstop Chart Data 1 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (+1) ON Chart Data 4 Earlier rank 13 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (new) Punch Chart Data 0 Earlier rank 1 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (+3) Aloha Chart Data 8 Earlier rank 9 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

6 (+1) Dumhdurum Chart Data 7 Earlier rank 6 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

Chart Data 3 Earlier rank 3 Variety of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

8 (+3) Introduce me an excellent particular person Chart Data 11 Earlier rank 9 Variety of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

9 (+1) Glad Chart Data 10 Earlier rank 3 Variety of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

10 (+2) Begin Chart Data 12 Earlier rank 14 Variety of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

Rank Tune Artist/Band 11 (-2) 아무노래 (Any music) Zico 12 (+1) Psycho Crimson Velvet 13 (+3) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 14 (+1) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 15 (+15) 화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy) Kyuhyun 16 (-10) I’m in Bother NU’EST 17 (-3) WANNABE ITZY 18 (-13) Zombie DAY6 19 (+1) 품 (Hug) BOL4 20 (-3) METEOR CHANGMO 21 (+3) 그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love) City Zakapa 22 (-3) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 23 (-2) FIESTA IZ*ONE 24 (new) 세계가 불타버린 밤, 우린… (Can’t You See Me?) TXT 25 (-3) 내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears) Wheein 26 (new) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like) Jeon Mi Do 27 (-9) Keep Tonight Chungha 28 (new) 자나깨나 (Mayday (feat. Pleasure)) Crush 29 (-3) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 30 (-5) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 31 (–) HIP MAMAMOO 32 (–) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU 33 (-10) 우리 만남이 (However I’ll Miss You) Paul Kim 34 (-7) LALALILALA APRIL 35 (+3) LONELY NIGHT Kwon Jin Ah 36 (-2) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 37 (–) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho 38 (-3) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 39 (-11) Ridin’ NCT Dream 40 (-4) NOT BY THE MOON GOT7 41 (-12) Oh my god (G)I-DLE 42 (new) Tiger Eyes Sujeong 43 (new) 10분이라도 더 보려고 (Only for a second) Ken 44 (-4) Break all of the Guidelines CRAVITY 45 (-6) 너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love) Baekhyun 46 (-4) 시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone) HYNN 47 (-2) 시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station) Kwak Jin Eon 48 (new) angel OnlyOneOf 49 (-3) Right here I Am Once more Baek Yerin 50 (-3) 사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Nonetheless Love You A Lot) Jeon Sang Keun

