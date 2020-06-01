General News

IU’s “eight” (Feat. And Prod. By Suga) Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, May Week 5

June 1, 2020
5 Min Read

IU’s “eight” strikes up a spot to take over as our new No. 1 music this week! Produced by and that includes BTS’ Suga, “eight” has taken residence three music present wins. IU additionally turns into the primary artist to have two No. 1 songs on our chart this yr, as “Blueming” additionally topped our chart firstly of 2020. Congratulations to IU!

Oh My Woman’s “Nonstop,” which reigned for 3 consecutive weeks, fell one spot to No. 2. Shifting again up one spot to No. Three is BTS’s “ON.”

Two songs newly entered the highest 10 this week. Debuting at No. Four is NCT 127’s “Punch,” the title monitor from NCT 127’s repackaged album “Neo Zone : The Last Spherical.” “Punch” is an city soul hip hop music that expresses the dynamic beat within the ear of a boxer who climbs the ring, and the lyrics include a message of overcoming the lonely second of combating alone.

Shifting up three spots to No. Eight is “Introduce me an excellent particular person,” which Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure sang for the OST of the tvN drama “Hospital Playlist.” Having been on the chart for 9 weeks, the music lastly strikes into the highest 10 this week. It’s a remake of a success music from Foundation in 1996.

Singles Music Chart – May 2020, Week 5

RankTuneArtist/Band
11 (-2)아무노래 (Any music)Zico
12 (+1)PsychoCrimson Velvet
13 (+3)흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)Jang Beom June
14 (+1)처음처럼 (BLOOM)MC The Max
15 (+15)화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)Kyuhyun
16 (-10)I’m in BotherNU’EST
17 (-3)WANNABEITZY
18 (-13)ZombieDAY6
19 (+1)품 (Hug)BOL4
20 (-3)METEORCHANGMO
21 (+3)그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love)City Zakapa
22 (-3)돌덩이 (Stone Block)Ha Hyun Woo
23 (-2)FIESTAIZ*ONE
24 (new)세계가 불타버린 밤, 우린… (Can’t You See Me?)TXT
25 (-3)내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)Wheein
26 (new)사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)Jeon Mi Do
27 (-9)Keep TonightChungha
28 (new)자나깨나 (Mayday (feat. Pleasure))Crush
29 (-3)그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)Kim Really feel
30 (-5)늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)Noel
31 (–)HIPMAMAMOO
32 (–)어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)AKMU
33 (-10)우리 만남이 (However I’ll Miss You)Paul Kim
34 (-7)LALALILALAAPRIL
35 (+3)LONELY NIGHTKwon Jin Ah
36 (-2)어떻게 지내 (I Want You)OVAN
37 (–)반만 (Half)Jin Min Ho
38 (-3)To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)Maktub
39 (-11)Ridin’NCT Dream
40 (-4)NOT BY THE MOONGOT7
41 (-12)Oh my god(G)I-DLE
42 (new)Tiger EyesSujeong
43 (new)10분이라도 더 보려고 (Only for a second)Ken
44 (-4)Break all of the GuidelinesCRAVITY
45 (-6)너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love)Baekhyun
46 (-4)시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone)HYNN
47 (-2)시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station)Kwak Jin Eon
48 (new)angelOnlyOneOf
49 (-3)Right here I Am Once moreBaek Yerin
50 (-3)사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Nonetheless Love You A Lot)Jeon Sang Keun

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment