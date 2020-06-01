IU’s “eight” (Feat. And Prod. By Suga) Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, May Week 5

IU’s “eight” strikes up a spot to take over as our new No. 1 music this week! Produced by and that includes BTS’ Suga, “eight” has taken residence three music present wins. IU additionally turns into the primary artist to have two No. 1 songs on our chart this yr, as “Blueming” additionally topped our chart firstly of 2020. Congratulations to IU!
Oh My Woman’s “Nonstop,” which reigned for 3 consecutive weeks, fell one spot to No. 2. Shifting again up one spot to No. Three is BTS’s “ON.”
Two songs newly entered the highest 10 this week. Debuting at No. Four is NCT 127’s “Punch,” the title monitor from NCT 127’s repackaged album “Neo Zone : The Last Spherical.” “Punch” is an city soul hip hop music that expresses the dynamic beat within the ear of a boxer who climbs the ring, and the lyrics include a message of overcoming the lonely second of combating alone.
Shifting up three spots to No. Eight is “Introduce me an excellent particular person,” which Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure sang for the OST of the tvN drama “Hospital Playlist.” Having been on the chart for 9 weeks, the music lastly strikes into the highest 10 this week. It’s a remake of a success music from Foundation in 1996.
Singles Music Chart – May 2020, Week 5
-
1 (+1) eight (feat. Suga)
- Chart Data
- 2 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (-1) Nonstop
- Chart Data
- 1 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (+1) ON
- Chart Data
- 4 Earlier rank
- 13 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (new) Punch
- Chart Data
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (+3) Aloha
- Chart Data
- 8 Earlier rank
- 9 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
6 (+1) Dumhdurum
- Chart Data
- 7 Earlier rank
- 6 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
- Chart Data
- 3 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
8 (+3) Introduce me an excellent particular person
- Chart Data
- 11 Earlier rank
- 9 Variety of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
-
9 (+1) Glad
- Chart Data
- 10 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
10 (+2) Begin
- Chart Data
- 12 Earlier rank
- 14 Variety of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Tune
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|아무노래 (Any music)
|Zico
|12 (+1)
|Psycho
|Crimson Velvet
|13 (+3)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|14 (+1)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|15 (+15)
|화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)
|Kyuhyun
|16 (-10)
|I’m in Bother
|NU’EST
|17 (-3)
|WANNABE
|ITZY
|18 (-13)
|Zombie
|DAY6
|19 (+1)
|품 (Hug)
|BOL4
|20 (-3)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|21 (+3)
|그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love)
|City Zakapa
|22 (-3)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|23 (-2)
|FIESTA
|IZ*ONE
|24 (new)
|세계가 불타버린 밤, 우린… (Can’t You See Me?)
|TXT
|25 (-3)
|내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)
|Wheein
|26 (new)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|27 (-9)
|Keep Tonight
|Chungha
|28 (new)
|자나깨나 (Mayday (feat. Pleasure))
|Crush
|29 (-3)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|30 (-5)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|31 (–)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|32 (–)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)
|AKMU
|33 (-10)
|우리 만남이 (However I’ll Miss You)
|Paul Kim
|34 (-7)
|LALALILALA
|APRIL
|35 (+3)
|LONELY NIGHT
|Kwon Jin Ah
|36 (-2)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|37 (–)
|반만 (Half)
|Jin Min Ho
|38 (-3)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|39 (-11)
|Ridin’
|NCT Dream
|40 (-4)
|NOT BY THE MOON
|GOT7
|41 (-12)
|Oh my god
|(G)I-DLE
|42 (new)
|Tiger Eyes
|Sujeong
|43 (new)
|10분이라도 더 보려고 (Only for a second)
|Ken
|44 (-4)
|Break all of the Guidelines
|CRAVITY
|45 (-6)
|너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love)
|Baekhyun
|46 (-4)
|시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone)
|HYNN
|47 (-2)
|시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station)
|Kwak Jin Eon
|48 (new)
|angel
|OnlyOneOf
|49 (-3)
|Right here I Am Once more
|Baek Yerin
|50 (-3)
|사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Nonetheless Love You A Lot)
|Jeon Sang Keun
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
