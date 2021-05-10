IU’s “LILAC” Continues To Lead; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, May Week 2

IU’s “LILAC” is our No. 1 song for the fifth consecutive week! Despite a slight drop in points, this song still maintains a strong lead. Congratulations again to IU!

Holding steady at No. 2 is BTS’s “Dynamite.” Rounding out the top three and moving back up one spot is Rosé’s “On The Ground.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up eight spots to No. 4 is STAYC’s “ASAP,” the title track from their second single album “STAYDOM.” The six-member girl group who debuted late last year is gaining popularity in Korea with this song, which was released a month ago and is gradually climbing up the charts. “ASAP” is a refreshing and addictive dance song wishing for the ideal guy to appear as soon as possible.

Debuting at No. 9 is ITZY’s “In the morning,” the title song from their latest mini album “GUESS WHO.” It is a hip hop style dance track with confident lyrics about stealing someone’s heart like a mafia game.

Singles Music Chart – May 2021, Week 2

  • 1 (–) LILAC

  • 2 (–) Dynamite

  • 3 (+1) On The Ground

  • 4 (+8) ASAP

  • 5 (+1) Just hug me

  • 6 (+2) Lovesick Girls

  • 7 (+2) LOVE DAY (2021)

  • 8 (+2) Rollin’

  • 9 (new) In the morning

  • 10 (-7) INSIDE OUT

11 (new) 감아 (CLOSE) AB6IX
12 (+1) 밤하늘의 별을 (2020) (Shiny Star (2020)) KyoungSeo
13 (+1) 잠이 오질 않네요 (I Can’t Sleep) Jang Beom June
14 (-9) Atlantis SHINee
15 (new) 춤춰 (Ugly Dance) ONF
16 (new) Drunk-Dazed ENHYPEN
17 (-1) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will be your shining star) Song I Han
18 (–) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you want to walk with me?) Jukjae
19 (–) 멜로디 (Melody) ASH ISLAND
20 (+2) 사이렌 Remix (Siren Remix (feat. UNEDUCATED KID & Paul Blanco)) Homies
21 (-1) 취기를 빌려 (Slightly Tipsy) Sandeul
22 (+28) 기다릴게 (I will be waiting) Ha Dong Qn, Bong Gu
23 (new) 너의 발걸음에 빛을 비춰줄게 (I will light your way) Kassy
24 (-1) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love should not be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung
25 (-4) ONE ASTRO
26 (-15) You make Me DAY6
27 (+1) 추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Still Love You) Jung Dong Ha
28 (-3) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon
29 (-12) 이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your night) 10cm
30 (+3) Panorama IZ*ONE
31 (-7) 안녕이란 (Two Letters) Hwang Chi Yeol
32 (-1) 이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (Never liked it like this) CHEEZE
33 (+3) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE
34 (+1) Like Water Wendy
35 (-5) 꼬리 (TAIL) Sunmi
36 (+2) 사실 나는 (Actually..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho)) GyeongseoYeji
37 (-3) METEOR CHANGMO
38 (-1) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Girl
39 (new) 그라타타 (GRATATA) HOT ISSUE
40 (+3) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Young
41 (+4) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Moment My Heart) Kyuhyun
42 (-35) Antidote Kang Daniel
43 (+6) UNNATURAL WJSN
44 (-18) Bambi Baekhyun
45 (-30) water color Wheein
46 (-4) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night) Noel
47 (-20) 겁나니 (Scared) P1Harmony
48 (-1) I’m Not Cool HyunA
49 (new) Two Days The Black Skirts
50 (-6) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – 15%

