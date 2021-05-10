IU’s “LILAC” Continues To Lead; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, May Week 2

IU’s “LILAC” is our No. 1 song for the fifth consecutive week! Despite a slight drop in points, this song still maintains a strong lead. Congratulations again to IU!

Holding steady at No. 2 is BTS’s “Dynamite.” Rounding out the top three and moving back up one spot is Rosé’s “On The Ground.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up eight spots to No. 4 is STAYC’s “ASAP,” the title track from their second single album “STAYDOM.” The six-member girl group who debuted late last year is gaining popularity in Korea with this song, which was released a month ago and is gradually climbing up the charts. “ASAP” is a refreshing and addictive dance song wishing for the ideal guy to appear as soon as possible.

Debuting at No. 9 is ITZY’s “In the morning,” the title song from their latest mini album “GUESS WHO.” It is a hip hop style dance track with confident lyrics about stealing someone’s heart like a mafia game.

Take Our Poll

Singles Music Chart – May 2021, Week 2 1 (–) LILAC Chart Info 1 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) Dynamite Chart Info 2 Previous rank 22 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (+1) On The Ground Chart Info 4 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (+8) ASAP Chart Info 12 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (+1) Just hug me Chart Info 6 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (+2) Lovesick Girls Chart Info 8 Previous rank 24 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (+2) LOVE DAY (2021) Chart Info 9 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

8 (+2) Rollin’ Chart Info 10 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

9 (new) In the morning Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (-7) INSIDE OUT Chart Info 3 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (new) 감아 (CLOSE) AB6IX 12 (+1) 밤하늘의 별을 (2020) (Shiny Star (2020)) KyoungSeo 13 (+1) 잠이 오질 않네요 (I Can’t Sleep) Jang Beom June 14 (-9) Atlantis SHINee 15 (new) 춤춰 (Ugly Dance) ONF 16 (new) Drunk-Dazed ENHYPEN 17 (-1) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will be your shining star) Song I Han 18 (–) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you want to walk with me?) Jukjae 19 (–) 멜로디 (Melody) ASH ISLAND 20 (+2) 사이렌 Remix (Siren Remix (feat. UNEDUCATED KID & Paul Blanco)) Homies 21 (-1) 취기를 빌려 (Slightly Tipsy) Sandeul 22 (+28) 기다릴게 (I will be waiting) Ha Dong Qn, Bong Gu 23 (new) 너의 발걸음에 빛을 비춰줄게 (I will light your way) Kassy 24 (-1) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love should not be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung 25 (-4) ONE ASTRO 26 (-15) You make Me DAY6 27 (+1) 추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Still Love You) Jung Dong Ha 28 (-3) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon 29 (-12) 이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your night) 10cm 30 (+3) Panorama IZ*ONE 31 (-7) 안녕이란 (Two Letters) Hwang Chi Yeol 32 (-1) 이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (Never liked it like this) CHEEZE 33 (+3) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE 34 (+1) Like Water Wendy 35 (-5) 꼬리 (TAIL) Sunmi 36 (+2) 사실 나는 (Actually..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho)) GyeongseoYeji 37 (-3) METEOR CHANGMO 38 (-1) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Girl 39 (new) 그라타타 (GRATATA) HOT ISSUE 40 (+3) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Young 41 (+4) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Moment My Heart) Kyuhyun 42 (-35) Antidote Kang Daniel 43 (+6) UNNATURAL WJSN 44 (-18) Bambi Baekhyun 45 (-30) water color Wheein 46 (-4) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night) Noel 47 (-20) 겁나니 (Scared) P1Harmony 48 (-1) I’m Not Cool HyunA 49 (new) Two Days The Black Skirts 50 (-6) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Billboard Korea – 20%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – 15%