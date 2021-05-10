IU’s “LILAC” Continues To Lead; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, May Week 2

IU’s “LILAC” is our No. 1 song for the fifth consecutive week! Despite a slight drop in points, this song still maintains a strong lead. Congratulations again to IU!
Holding steady at No. 2 is BTS’s “Dynamite.” Rounding out the top three and moving back up one spot is Rosé’s “On The Ground.”
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Moving up eight spots to No. 4 is STAYC’s “ASAP,” the title track from their second single album “STAYDOM.” The six-member girl group who debuted late last year is gaining popularity in Korea with this song, which was released a month ago and is gradually climbing up the charts. “ASAP” is a refreshing and addictive dance song wishing for the ideal guy to appear as soon as possible.
Debuting at No. 9 is ITZY’s “In the morning,” the title song from their latest mini album “GUESS WHO.” It is a hip hop style dance track with confident lyrics about stealing someone’s heart like a mafia game.
Singles Music Chart – May 2021, Week 2
-
1 (–) LILAC
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) Dynamite
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 22 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (+1) On The Ground
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (+8) ASAP
- Chart Info
- 12 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (+1) Just hug me
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (+2) Lovesick Girls
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 24 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (+2) LOVE DAY (2021)
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
8 (+2) Rollin’
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
9 (new) In the morning
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (-7) INSIDE OUT
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (new)
|감아 (CLOSE)
|AB6IX
|12 (+1)
|밤하늘의 별을 (2020) (Shiny Star (2020))
|KyoungSeo
|13 (+1)
|잠이 오질 않네요 (I Can’t Sleep)
|Jang Beom June
|14 (-9)
|Atlantis
|SHINee
|15 (new)
|춤춰 (Ugly Dance)
|ONF
|16 (new)
|Drunk-Dazed
|ENHYPEN
|17 (-1)
|밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will be your shining star)
|Song I Han
|18 (–)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you want to walk with me?)
|Jukjae
|19 (–)
|멜로디 (Melody)
|ASH ISLAND
|20 (+2)
|사이렌 Remix (Siren Remix (feat. UNEDUCATED KID & Paul Blanco))
|Homies
|21 (-1)
|취기를 빌려 (Slightly Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|22 (+28)
|기다릴게 (I will be waiting)
|Ha Dong Qn, Bong Gu
|23 (new)
|너의 발걸음에 빛을 비춰줄게 (I will light your way)
|Kassy
|24 (-1)
|힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love should not be harsh on you)
|Im Chang Jung
|25 (-4)
|ONE
|ASTRO
|26 (-15)
|You make Me
|DAY6
|27 (+1)
|추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Still Love You)
|Jung Dong Ha
|28 (-3)
|그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day)
|Lee Ye Joon
|29 (-12)
|이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your night)
|10cm
|30 (+3)
|Panorama
|IZ*ONE
|31 (-7)
|안녕이란 (Two Letters)
|Hwang Chi Yeol
|32 (-1)
|이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (Never liked it like this)
|CHEEZE
|33 (+3)
|I CAN’T STOP ME
|TWICE
|34 (+1)
|Like Water
|Wendy
|35 (-5)
|꼬리 (TAIL)
|Sunmi
|36 (+2)
|사실 나는 (Actually..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho))
|GyeongseoYeji
|37 (-3)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|38 (-1)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Girl
|39 (new)
|그라타타 (GRATATA)
|HOT ISSUE
|40 (+3)
|When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
|Park Jin Young
|41 (+4)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Moment My Heart)
|Kyuhyun
|42 (-35)
|Antidote
|Kang Daniel
|43 (+6)
|UNNATURAL
|WJSN
|44 (-18)
|Bambi
|Baekhyun
|45 (-30)
|water color
|Wheein
|46 (-4)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night)
|Noel
|47 (-20)
|겁나니 (Scared)
|P1Harmony
|48 (-1)
|I’m Not Cool
|HyunA
|49 (new)
|Two Days
|The Black Skirts
|50 (-6)
|고백 (Confession)
|Huh Gak
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – 15%
How does this article make you feel?