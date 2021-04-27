IU’s “LILAC” Guards No. 1 Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, April Week 4

IU’s “LILAC” repeats as the No. 1 song for the third consecutive week! This song maintains a strong lead ahead of the competition. Congratulations again to IU!

Debuting at No. 2 is SHINee’s “Atlantis,” the title track from SHINee’s repackaged album of the same name. It is a pop dance track featuring rhythmical guitar and bass lines and fun sounds of string, brass, and percussion instruments. The lyrics compare the feeling of falling deeply in love to discovering the unknown world of Atlantis.

Rounding out the top three is BTS’s “Dynamite,” dropping one spot to No. 3.

Three more songs newly debuted in the top 10 this week. Entering at No. 5 is Kang Daniel’s “Antidote,” the title track from his third mini album “YELLOW.” The song combines alternative R&B and rock elements and emphasizes a sharp vocal line.

Debuting at No. 9 is “water color” by MAMAMOO’s Wheein. It is the title song of her first solo mini album “Redd.” It is a song with trendy beats based on new jack swing. It gives off the feeling of a painting that is painted energetically with a brush using vibrant colors.

Davichi’s “Just hug me” debuts at No. 10. It is a medium tempo ballad song that highlights Davichi’s strong vocals and perfect harmony. The lyrics are about a couple who meet again after breaking up.

Singles Music Chart – April 2021, Week 4 1 (–) LILAC Chart Info 1 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (new) Atlantis Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (-1) Dynamite Chart Info 2 Previous rank 20 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (-1) On The Ground Chart Info 3 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (new) Antidote Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (–) LOVE DAY (2021) Chart Info 6 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (+2) Rollin’ Chart Info 9 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

8 (-3) Lovesick Girls Chart Info 5 Previous rank 22 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

9 (new) water color Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (new) Just hug me Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+1) 밤하늘의 별을 (2020) (Shiny Star (2020)) KyoungSeo 12 (+20) ASAP STAYC 13 (-2) 잠이 오질 않네요 (I Can’t Sleep) Jang Beom June 14 (-10) Bambi Baekhyun 15 (-1) 이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your night) 10cm 16 (–) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you want to walk with me?) Jukjae 17 (-10) Like Water Wendy 18 (-3) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will be your shining star) Song I Han 19 (-11) ONE ASTRO 20 (-1) 안녕이란 (Two Letters) Hwang Chi Yeol 21 (–) 취기를 빌려 (Slightly Tipsy) Sandeul 22 (–) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love should not be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung 23 (-5) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon 24 (+22) 멜로디 (Melody) ASH ISLAND 25 (-12) 어떤X (What Type of X) Jessi 26 (+11) 추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Still Love You) Jung Dong Ha 27 (+3) 이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (Never liked it like this) CHEEZE 28 (-3) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak 29 (-6) 꼬리 (TAIL) Sunmi 30 (-2) 사실 나는 (Actually..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho)) GyeongseoYeji 31 (–) Panorama IZ*ONE 32 (new) LOVE SONG Yoon Ji Sung 33 (-7) 함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Were Still Here) Sojung 34 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Moment My Heart) Kyuhyun 35 (+10) Break Your Box Chanyeol 36 (-1) METEOR CHANGMO 37 (+12) 불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One)) ATEEZ 38 (-2) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE 39 (-12) libidO OnlyOneOf 40 (+1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night) Noel 41 (-3) I’m Not Cool HyunA 42 (+8) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO 43 (-23) UNNATURAL WJSN 44 (-20) 아이야 (IYAH) Kang Seung Yoon 45 (-3) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Girl 46 (+1) 사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter) Paul Kim 47 (-8) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Young 48 (-19) 찾지 않을게 (I Wouldn’t Look For You) Kim Jae Hwan 49 (-6) DO or NOT PENTAGON 50 (new) 사이렌 Remix (Siren Remix (feat. UNEDUCATED KID & Paul Blanco)) Homies

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Billboard Korea – 20%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – 15%