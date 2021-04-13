IU’s “LILAC” Takes No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, April Week 2

IU’s “LILAC” debuted at No. 1 this week with a close to good rating! This track has additionally received on 4 music reveals to date. IU turns into the primary artist to attain two No. 1 songs on our chart this yr, as “Superstar” beforehand additionally topped our chart. Congratulations to IU!
“LILAC” is the title monitor from IU’s fifth studio album of the identical identify. It’s a shiny track with pop and disco vibes, and IU herself penned the lyrics a few couple parting methods after 10 years with none regrets.
Rosé’s “On The Floor,” which beforehand topped the chart for 2 consecutive weeks, dropped one spot to No. 2 this week. Additionally dropping one spot to No. 3 is BTS’s “Dynamite.”
There may be another new track within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. 4 is Baekhyun’s “Bambi,” the title monitor from Baekhyun’s third mini album of the identical identify. “Bambi” is an R&B track with an emotional guitar melody, and the lyrics depict a mature love story as if it’s a fairy story.
Singles Music Chart – April 2021, Week 2
-
1 (new) LILAC
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (-1) On The Floor
- Chart Information
- 1 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (-1) Dynamite
- Chart Information
- 2 Earlier rank
- 18 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (new) Bambi
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (+2) Lovesick Ladies
- Chart Information
- 7 Earlier rank
- 20 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (–) LOVE DAY (2021)
- Chart Information
- 6 Earlier rank
- 5 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
7 (-2) Don’t Name Me
- Chart Information
- 5 Earlier rank
- 6 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (-5) Rollin’
- Chart Information
- 3 Earlier rank
- 7 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
9 (-1) What Sort of X
- Chart Information
- 8 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
-
10 (–) I Can’t Sleep
- Chart Information
- 10 Earlier rank
- 17 Variety of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|밤하늘의 별을 (2020) (Shiny Star (2020))
|KyoungSeo
|12 (–)
|이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your night time)
|10cm
|13 (new)
|Warning (feat. lIlBOI)
|Kim Sejeong
|14 (–)
|밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I shall be your shining star)
|Music I Han
|15 (–)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|16 (+3)
|그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day)
|Lee Ye Joon
|17 (-1)
|취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|18 (-7)
|꼬리 (TAIL)
|Sunmi
|19 (+1)
|힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you)
|Im Chang Jung
|20 (new)
|UNNATURAL
|WJSN
|21 (+3)
|이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (By no means preferred it like this)
|CHEEZE
|22 (+3)
|고백 (Confession)
|Huh Gak
|23 (–)
|DO or NOT
|PENTAGON
|24 (-2)
|함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Had been Nonetheless Right here)
|Sojung
|25 (-4)
|Panorama
|IZ*ONE
|26 (–)
|사실 나는 (Truly..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho))
|GyeongseoYeji
|27 (+2)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|28 (-1)
|I CAN’T STOP ME
|TWICE
|29 (new)
|Break Your Field
|Chanyeol
|30 (new)
|EXIT
|T1419
|31 (-18)
|Home Social gathering
|Tremendous Junior
|32 (-14)
|I’m Not Cool
|HyunA
|33 (+5)
|추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Nonetheless Love You)
|Jung Dong Ha
|34 (-17)
|그 한마디 (I Can’t Say That)
|Lee Hello
|35 (-7)
|불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One))
|ATEEZ
|36 (-1)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|37 (new)
|HUSH
|Sunggyu
|38 (-5)
|When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
|Park Jin Younger
|39 (–)
|딩가딩가 (Dingga)
|MAMAMOO
|40 (+1)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)
|Noel
|41 (new)
|아이야 (IYAH)
|Kang Seung Yoon
|42 (-2)
|혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely night time)
|BEN
|43 (-7)
|사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter)
|Paul Kim
|44 (-12)
|Get Away
|VERIVERY
|45 (–)
|안꿀려 (I such as you)
|Ciipher
|46 (-4)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Lady
|47 (-1)
|멜로디 (Melody)
|ASH ISLAND
|48 (-11)
|너의 흔적 (In Desires)
|M.C the MAX
|49 (new)
|줄꺼야 (ALL IN)
|DKB
|50 (new)
|상상더하기 (Journey to Atlantis)
|LABOUM
Concerning the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%
