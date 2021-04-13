IU’s “LILAC” Takes No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, April Week 2

IU’s “LILAC” debuted at No. 1 this week with a close to good rating! This track has additionally received on 4 music reveals to date. IU turns into the primary artist to attain two No. 1 songs on our chart this yr, as “Superstar” beforehand additionally topped our chart. Congratulations to IU!

“LILAC” is the title monitor from IU’s fifth studio album of the identical identify. It’s a shiny track with pop and disco vibes, and IU herself penned the lyrics a few couple parting methods after 10 years with none regrets.

Rosé’s “On The Floor,” which beforehand topped the chart for 2 consecutive weeks, dropped one spot to No. 2 this week. Additionally dropping one spot to No. 3 is BTS’s “Dynamite.”

There may be another new track within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. 4 is Baekhyun’s “Bambi,” the title monitor from Baekhyun’s third mini album of the identical identify. “Bambi” is an R&B track with an emotional guitar melody, and the lyrics depict a mature love story as if it’s a fairy story.

Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (-2) 밤하늘의 별을 (2020) (Shiny Star (2020)) KyoungSeo 12 (–) 이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your night time) 10cm 13 (new) Warning (feat. lIlBOI) Kim Sejeong 14 (–) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I shall be your shining star) Music I Han 15 (–) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae 16 (+3) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon 17 (-1) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul 18 (-7) 꼬리 (TAIL) Sunmi 19 (+1) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung 20 (new) UNNATURAL WJSN 21 (+3) 이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (By no means preferred it like this) CHEEZE 22 (+3) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak 23 (–) DO or NOT PENTAGON 24 (-2) 함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Had been Nonetheless Right here) Sojung 25 (-4) Panorama IZ*ONE 26 (–) 사실 나는 (Truly..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho)) GyeongseoYeji 27 (+2) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 28 (-1) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE 29 (new) Break Your Field Chanyeol 30 (new) EXIT T1419 31 (-18) Home Social gathering Tremendous Junior 32 (-14) I’m Not Cool HyunA 33 (+5) 추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Nonetheless Love You) Jung Dong Ha 34 (-17) 그 한마디 (I Can’t Say That) Lee Hello 35 (-7) 불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One)) ATEEZ 36 (-1) METEOR CHANGMO 37 (new) HUSH Sunggyu 38 (-5) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger 39 (–) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO 40 (+1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel 41 (new) 아이야 (IYAH) Kang Seung Yoon 42 (-2) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely night time) BEN 43 (-7) 사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter) Paul Kim 44 (-12) Get Away VERIVERY 45 (–) 안꿀려 (I such as you) Ciipher 46 (-4) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady 47 (-1) 멜로디 (Melody) ASH ISLAND 48 (-11) 너의 흔적 (In Desires) M.C the MAX 49 (new) 줄꺼야 (ALL IN) DKB 50 (new) 상상더하기 (Journey to Atlantis) LABOUM

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Billboard Korea – 20%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%