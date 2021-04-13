General News

IU’s “LILAC” Takes No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, April Week 2

April 13, 2021
5 Min Read

IU’s “LILAC” debuted at No. 1 this week with a close to good rating! This track has additionally received on 4 music reveals to date. IU turns into the primary artist to attain two No. 1 songs on our chart this yr, as “Superstar” beforehand additionally topped our chart. Congratulations to IU!

“LILAC” is the title monitor from IU’s fifth studio album of the identical identify. It’s a shiny track with pop and disco vibes, and IU herself penned the lyrics a few couple parting methods after 10 years with none regrets.

Rosé’s “On The Floor,” which beforehand topped the chart for 2 consecutive weeks, dropped one spot to No. 2 this week. Additionally dropping one spot to No. 3 is BTS’s “Dynamite.”

There may be another new track within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. 4 is Baekhyun’s “Bambi,” the title monitor from Baekhyun’s third mini album of the identical identify. “Bambi” is an R&B track with an emotional guitar melody, and the lyrics depict a mature love story as if it’s a fairy story.

Singles Music Chart – April 2021, Week 2

  • 1 (new) LILAC

    • Chart Information
    • 0 Earlier rank

       

    • 1 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 2 (-1) On The Floor

    • Chart Information
    • 1 Earlier rank

       

    • 4 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 3 (-1) Dynamite

    • Chart Information
    • 2 Earlier rank

       

    • 18 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 4 (new) Bambi

    • Chart Information
    • 0 Earlier rank

       

    • 1 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 4 Peak on chart

       

  • 5 (+2) Lovesick Ladies

    • Chart Information
    • 7 Earlier rank

       

    • 20 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 6 (–) LOVE DAY (2021)

    • Chart Information
    • 6 Earlier rank

       

    • 5 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 6 Peak on chart

       

  • 7 (-2) Don’t Name Me

    • Chart Information
    • 5 Earlier rank

       

    • 6 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 8 (-5) Rollin’

    • Chart Information
    • 3 Earlier rank

       

    • 7 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 9 (-1) What Sort of X

    • Chart Information
    • 8 Earlier rank

       

    • 3 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 8 Peak on chart

       

  • 10 (–) I Can’t Sleep

    • Chart Information
    • 10 Earlier rank

       

    • 17 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

Rank Music Artist/Band
11 (-2) 밤하늘의 별을 (2020) (Shiny Star (2020)) KyoungSeo
12 (–) 이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your night time) 10cm
13 (new) Warning (feat. lIlBOI) Kim Sejeong
14 (–) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I shall be your shining star) Music I Han
15 (–) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae
16 (+3) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon
17 (-1) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul
18 (-7) 꼬리 (TAIL) Sunmi
19 (+1) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung
20 (new) UNNATURAL WJSN
21 (+3) 이렇게 좋아해 본 적이 없어요 (By no means preferred it like this) CHEEZE
22 (+3) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak
23 (–) DO or NOT PENTAGON
24 (-2) 함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Had been Nonetheless Right here) Sojung
25 (-4) Panorama IZ*ONE
26 (–) 사실 나는 (Truly..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho)) GyeongseoYeji
27 (+2) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
28 (-1) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE
29 (new) Break Your Field Chanyeol
30 (new) EXIT T1419
31 (-18) Home Social gathering Tremendous Junior
32 (-14) I’m Not Cool HyunA
33 (+5) 추억은 만남보다 이별에 남아 (I Nonetheless Love You) Jung Dong Ha
34 (-17) 그 한마디 (I Can’t Say That) Lee Hello
35 (-7) 불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One)) ATEEZ
36 (-1) METEOR CHANGMO
37 (new) HUSH Sunggyu
38 (-5) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger
39 (–) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO
40 (+1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel
41 (new) 아이야 (IYAH) Kang Seung Yoon
42 (-2) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely night time) BEN
43 (-7) 사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter) Paul Kim
44 (-12) Get Away VERIVERY
45 (–) 안꿀려 (I such as you) Ciipher
46 (-4) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady
47 (-1) 멜로디 (Melody) ASH ISLAND
48 (-11) 너의 흔적 (In Desires) M.C the MAX
49 (new) 줄꺼야 (ALL IN) DKB
50 (new) 상상더하기 (Journey to Atlantis) LABOUM

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%

(*2*)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.