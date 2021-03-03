IU’s “Movie star” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, February Week 4

After spending two weeks at No. 2, IU’s “Movie star” lastly overtook BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” to change into the brand new No. 1 track this week! “Movie star” has been gaining factors steadily every week and has now climbed as much as the highest spot. Congratulations to IU!
“Lovesick Ladies” dropped to No. 2 this week. This track has spent a record-breaking 10 weeks at No. 1 on three separate stints. In the meantime, (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA” holds regular at No. 3.
There may be one new track within the high 10 this week. Debuting at No. 8 is Chungha’s “Bicycle,” the title monitor from her first full size studio album. It’s an R&B pop lure track that expresses the joy and thrill of pedaling forward and transferring ahead.
Singles Music Chart – February 2021, Week 4
1 (+1) Movie star
- Chart Information
- 2 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
(*4*)1 Peak on chart
2 (-1) Lovesick Ladies
- Chart Information
- 1 Earlier rank
- 14 Variety of week on chart
(*4*)1 Peak on chart
3 (–) HWAA
- Chart Information
- 3 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
(*4*)2 Peak on chart
4 (–) Life Goes On
- Chart Information
- 4 Earlier rank
- 8 Variety of week on chart
(*4*)1 Peak on chart
5 (–) I’m Not Cool
- Chart Information
- 5 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
(*4*)5 Peak on chart
6 (–) Shiny Star (2020)
- Chart Information
- 6 Earlier rank
- 8 Variety of week on chart
(*4*)5 Peak on chart
7 (+3) Panorama
- Chart Information
- 10 Earlier rank
- 5 Variety of week on chart
(*4*)3 Peak on chart
8 (new) Bicycle
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
(*4*)8 Peak on chart
9 (-2) I Can’t Sleep
- Chart Information
- 7 Earlier rank
- 11 Variety of week on chart
(*4*)5 Peak on chart
10 (-2) Borrow your night time
- Chart Information
- 8 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
(*4*)8 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Tune
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|I CAN’T STOP ME
|TWICE
|12 (-1)
|취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|13 (new)
|PARANOIA
|Kang Daniel
|14 (-1)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you wish to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|15 (-1)
|힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you)
|Im Chang Jung
|16 (-4)
|When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
|Park Jin Younger
|17 (+2)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Woman
|18 (+3)
|고백 (Confession)
|Huh Gak
|19 (-1)
|딩가딩가 (Dingga)
|MAMAMOO
|20 (-5)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|21 (-1)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|22 (+6)
|밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will probably be your shining star)
|Tune I Han
|23 (-6)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|24 (–)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|25 (+1)
|혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely night time)
|BEN
|26 (-1)
|What Do I Name You
|Taeyeon
|27 (new)
|다시 만날까 봐 (Once more (prod. by V.O.S))
|Lee Ye Joon
|28 (+17)
|Odd Eye
|Dreamcatcher
|29 (-2)
|술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink)
|Gyeongseo, MJ
|30 (+7)
|서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight)
|Younha
|31 (–)
|Love so Positive
|Cha Eun Woo
|32 (–)
|마리아 (Maria)
|Hwasa
|33 (-4)
|마음이 그래 (I Really feel Like)
|Gaeko, Kwon Jin Ah
|34 (+4)
|Cinema
|CIX
|35 (-5)
|나로 바꾸자 (Swap to me (duet with JYP))
|Rain
|36 (-1)
|기억과 기억 사이 (Reminiscence)
|Kim Myung Soo (L)
|37 (-14)
|뒤돌아보지 말아요 (Don’t Look Again)
|SECHSKIES
|38 (+3)
|서면역에서 (seomyun)
|SoonSoonHee
|39 (+1)
|잘할게 (I’ll)
|Lee Seung Gi
|40 (+6)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)
|Baek Ji Younger
|41 (new)
|ZERO:ATTITUDE (feat. pH-1)
|Soyou, IZ*ONE
|42 (new)
|히어로 (Hero)
|LUCY
|43 (-7)
|Thank U
|Yunho
|44 (-11)
|Ceaselessly (약속)
|aespa
|45 (+5)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|46 (-4)
|안아줄게 (Burn It)
|Golden Youngster
|47 (-4)
|Rosario (feat. CL & Zico)
|Epik Excessive
|48 (-14)
|My Flip
|CRAVITY
|49 (-2)
|Fall in You
|Ha Sung Woon
|50 (new)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
Concerning the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%
