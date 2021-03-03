General News

IU’s “Movie star” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, February Week 4

March 3, 2021
4 Min Read

After spending two weeks at No. 2, IU’s “Movie star” lastly overtook BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” to change into the brand new No. 1 track this week! “Movie star” has been gaining factors steadily every week and has now climbed as much as the highest spot. Congratulations to IU!

“Lovesick Ladies” dropped to No. 2 this week. This track has spent a record-breaking 10 weeks at No. 1 on three separate stints. In the meantime, (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA” holds regular at No. 3.

There may be one new track within the high 10 this week. Debuting at No. 8 is Chungha’s “Bicycle,” the title monitor from her first full size studio album. It’s an R&B pop lure track that expresses the joy and thrill of pedaling forward and transferring ahead.

Singles Music Chart – February 2021, Week 4

  • 1 (+1) Movie star

    • Chart Information
    • 2 Earlier rank

       

    • 4 Variety of week on chart

       

      • (*4*)1 Peak on chart

       

  • 2 (-1) Lovesick Ladies

    • Chart Information
    • 1 Earlier rank

       

    • 14 Variety of week on chart

       

      • (*4*)1 Peak on chart

       

  • 3 (–) HWAA

    • Chart Information
    • 3 Earlier rank

       

    • 4 Variety of week on chart

       

      • (*4*)2 Peak on chart

       

  • 4 (–) Life Goes On

    • Chart Information
    • 4 Earlier rank

       

    • 8 Variety of week on chart

       

      • (*4*)1 Peak on chart

       

  • 5 (–) I’m Not Cool

    • Chart Information
    • 5 Earlier rank

       

    • 4 Variety of week on chart

       

      • (*4*)5 Peak on chart

       

  • 6 (–) Shiny Star (2020)

    • Chart Information
    • 6 Earlier rank

       

    • 8 Variety of week on chart

       

      • (*4*)5 Peak on chart

       

  • 7 (+3) Panorama

    • Chart Information
    • 10 Earlier rank

       

    • 5 Variety of week on chart

       

      • (*4*)3 Peak on chart

       

  • 8 (new) Bicycle

    • Chart Information
    • 0 Earlier rank

       

    • 1 Variety of week on chart

       

      • (*4*)8 Peak on chart

       

  • 9 (-2) I Can’t Sleep

    • Chart Information
    • 7 Earlier rank

       

    • 11 Variety of week on chart

       

      • (*4*)5 Peak on chart

       

  • 10 (-2) Borrow your night time

    • Chart Information
    • 8 Earlier rank

       

    • 4 Variety of week on chart

       

      • (*4*)8 Peak on chart

       

Rank Tune Artist/Band
11 (-2) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE
12 (-1) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul
13 (new) PARANOIA Kang Daniel
14 (-1) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you wish to stroll with me?) Jukjae
15 (-1) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung
16 (-4) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger
17 (+2) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Woman
18 (+3) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak
19 (-1) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO
20 (-5) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
21 (-1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
22 (+6) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will probably be your shining star) Tune I Han
23 (-6) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel
24 (–) METEOR CHANGMO
25 (+1) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely night time) BEN
26 (-1) What Do I Name You Taeyeon
27 (new) 다시 만날까 봐 (Once more (prod. by V.O.S)) Lee Ye Joon
28 (+17) Odd Eye Dreamcatcher
29 (-2) 술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink) Gyeongseo, MJ
30 (+7) 서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight) Younha
31 (–) Love so Positive Cha Eun Woo
32 (–) 마리아 (Maria) Hwasa
33 (-4) 마음이 그래 (I Really feel Like) Gaeko, Kwon Jin Ah
34 (+4) Cinema CIX
35 (-5) 나로 바꾸자 (Swap to me (duet with JYP)) Rain
36 (-1) 기억과 기억 사이 (Reminiscence) Kim Myung Soo (L)
37 (-14) 뒤돌아보지 말아요 (Don’t Look Again) SECHSKIES
38 (+3) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee
39 (+1) 잘할게 (I’ll) Lee Seung Gi
40 (+6) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger
41 (new) ZERO:ATTITUDE (feat. pH-1) Soyou, IZ*ONE
42 (new) 히어로 (Hero) LUCY
43 (-7) Thank U Yunho
44 (-11) Ceaselessly (약속) aespa
45 (+5) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
46 (-4) 안아줄게 (Burn It) Golden Youngster
47 (-4) Rosario (feat. CL & Zico) Epik Excessive
48 (-14) My Flip CRAVITY
49 (-2) Fall in You Ha Sung Woon
50 (new) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.