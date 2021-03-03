IU’s “Movie star” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, February Week 4

After spending two weeks at No. 2, IU’s “Movie star” lastly overtook BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” to change into the brand new No. 1 track this week! “Movie star” has been gaining factors steadily every week and has now climbed as much as the highest spot. Congratulations to IU!

“Lovesick Ladies” dropped to No. 2 this week. This track has spent a record-breaking 10 weeks at No. 1 on three separate stints. In the meantime, (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA” holds regular at No. 3.

There may be one new track within the high 10 this week. Debuting at No. 8 is Chungha’s “Bicycle,” the title monitor from her first full size studio album. It’s an R&B pop lure track that expresses the joy and thrill of pedaling forward and transferring ahead.

Singles Music Chart – February 2021, Week 4 1 (+1) Movie star Chart Information 2 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart (*4*)1 Peak on chart

2 (-1) Lovesick Ladies Chart Information 1 Earlier rank 14 Variety of week on chart (*4*)1 Peak on chart

3 (–) HWAA Chart Information 3 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart (*4*)2 Peak on chart

4 (–) Life Goes On Chart Information 4 Earlier rank 8 Variety of week on chart (*4*)1 Peak on chart

5 (–) I’m Not Cool Chart Information 5 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart (*4*)5 Peak on chart

6 (–) Shiny Star (2020) Chart Information 6 Earlier rank 8 Variety of week on chart (*4*)5 Peak on chart

7 (+3) Panorama Chart Information 10 Earlier rank 5 Variety of week on chart (*4*)3 Peak on chart

8 (new) Bicycle Chart Information 0 Earlier rank 1 Variety of week on chart (*4*)8 Peak on chart

9 (-2) I Can’t Sleep Chart Information 7 Earlier rank 11 Variety of week on chart (*4*)5 Peak on chart

10 (-2) Borrow your night time Chart Information 8 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart (*4*)8 Peak on chart

Rank Tune Artist/Band 11 (-2) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE 12 (-1) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul 13 (new) PARANOIA Kang Daniel 14 (-1) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you wish to stroll with me?) Jukjae 15 (-1) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung 16 (-4) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger 17 (+2) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Woman 18 (+3) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak 19 (-1) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO 20 (-5) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 21 (-1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 22 (+6) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will probably be your shining star) Tune I Han 23 (-6) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 24 (–) METEOR CHANGMO 25 (+1) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely night time) BEN 26 (-1) What Do I Name You Taeyeon 27 (new) 다시 만날까 봐 (Once more (prod. by V.O.S)) Lee Ye Joon 28 (+17) Odd Eye Dreamcatcher 29 (-2) 술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink) Gyeongseo, MJ 30 (+7) 서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight) Younha 31 (–) Love so Positive Cha Eun Woo 32 (–) 마리아 (Maria) Hwasa 33 (-4) 마음이 그래 (I Really feel Like) Gaeko, Kwon Jin Ah 34 (+4) Cinema CIX 35 (-5) 나로 바꾸자 (Swap to me (duet with JYP)) Rain 36 (-1) 기억과 기억 사이 (Reminiscence) Kim Myung Soo (L) 37 (-14) 뒤돌아보지 말아요 (Don’t Look Again) SECHSKIES 38 (+3) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee 39 (+1) 잘할게 (I’ll) Lee Seung Gi 40 (+6) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger 41 (new) ZERO:ATTITUDE (feat. pH-1) Soyou, IZ*ONE 42 (new) 히어로 (Hero) LUCY 43 (-7) Thank U Yunho 44 (-11) Ceaselessly (약속) aespa 45 (+5) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 46 (-4) 안아줄게 (Burn It) Golden Youngster 47 (-4) Rosario (feat. CL & Zico) Epik Excessive 48 (-14) My Flip CRAVITY 49 (-2) Fall in You Ha Sung Woon 50 (new) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Billboard Korea – 20%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%