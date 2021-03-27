IU’s New Song “LILAC” Achieves Certified All-Kill

IU’s new title monitor “LILAC” is sweeping the Korean music charts!

As of seven:30 a.m. KST on March 27, IU’s newest hit “LILAC”—the title monitor of her fifth studio album of the identical identify—has achieved an authorized all-kill. Ever since its launch on March 25, the tune has been dominating Korea’s realtime music charts, along with topping a number of worldwide iTunes charts.

A licensed all-kill is awarded to songs which can be No. 1 on the every day and 24Hits charts of Melon, the every day and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s every day chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart. It stays to be seen if “LILAC” may also obtain an ideal all-kill, which requires topping the iChart weekly chart as effectively.

2021.3.27 7:30 (KST) https://t.co/YcCwtsI9ZX

iChart™ 올킬(All Kill)을 축하합니다! (5대 음원 사이트 8개 음악 차트 1위)

아이유 (IU) – 라일락 pic.twitter.com/Gr5jWqHOzM — iChart™ (@instiz_ichart) March 26, 2021

Congratulations to IU!

