General News

IU’s New Song “LILAC” Achieves Certified All-Kill

March 27, 2021
1 Min Read

IU’s new title monitor “LILAC” is sweeping the Korean music charts!

As of seven:30 a.m. KST on March 27, IU’s newest hit “LILAC”—the title monitor of her fifth studio album of the identical identify—has achieved an authorized all-kill. Ever since its launch on March 25, the tune has been dominating Korea’s realtime music charts, along with topping a number of worldwide iTunes charts.

A licensed all-kill is awarded to songs which can be No. 1 on the every day and 24Hits charts of Melon, the every day and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s every day chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart. It stays to be seen if “LILAC” may also obtain an ideal all-kill, which requires topping the iChart weekly chart as effectively.

Congratulations to IU!

Watch IU in her drama “Resort Del Luna” with subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.