Iván Duque acknowledged that his “great frustration” as president of Colombia was not having seen the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro fall

Iván Duque, former president of Colombia

The former president of Colombia, Ivan Dukesaid this Wednesday in an interview with the chain CNN in spanish that his “great frustration” as ruler was not having seen the “fall of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela” and he was totally opposed to ceding an inch of territory to Nicaragua.

“A century of tensions is preferable to ceding Colombian territory to Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship,” he said in the interview that will be broadcast tonight (01:00 GMT) on Camilo Egaña’s program and from which CNN advanced some excerpts to the agency EFE.

Duke (2018-2022), who transferred power to Gustavo Petro On August 7, he talks in that conversation about his new life, what happened to Uribismo in the last elections and what goals he achieved during his government.

When asked what hurts him most not having been able to do while he was in the Casa de Nariño, he replied that he does not live life “thinking about failures” and that, in addition, he has the “satisfaction of having fulfilled more than 80% of the development plan and more than 90% of a government plan”.

Iván Duque denounced Nicolás Maduro before the International Criminal Court (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

But he acknowledged that his “great frustration” is that Maduro remains president of Venezuela, a neighboring country of Colombia with which Petro has reestablished diplomatic relations.

“I confronted that bandit, I denounced him before the International Criminal Court. We participate with many nations in that diplomatic fence. And, of course, although I have that frustration of not having seen it fall in my four years, I am also clear that the defense of democracy does not end with the Presidency, ”he added.

Duque assured that his “voice will continue to side with the democratic resistance and will continue to side with the democrats of Latin America seeking the return of that democracy to Venezuela.”

As for Nicaragua, a country that claims the sovereignty of an archipelago in the Caribbean from Colombia and that resorted to the International Court in The Hague to achieve it, Camilo Egaña asked Duque about the information that points to a possible agreement between governments.

Duque said that Colombia cannot cede its sovereignty to a country, “much less” to a dictatorship like Ortega’s in Nicaragua

AGAINST ANY ASSIGNMENT TO NICARAGUA

According to a version that appeared in the Nicaraguan media, not confirmed by any of the governments, Petro promised Ortega to comply with the Hague ruling that gave Nicaragua part of the sea that surrounds the islands of San Andrés in exchange for the release of a group of Nicaraguan political prisoners.

“I saw that information that came out in the Nicaraguan media. I’m not going to be reckless. But what I am going to say is what I stated through my Twitter account: a century of tensions is preferable to ceding Colombian territory to the Daniel Ortega dictatorship.”

“Colombia can only modify its limits through a treaty that is ratified by the Congress of the Republic of Colombia,” he stressed before asking the congressmen not to give in in the event that such an agreement is proposed.

Duque said that his country cannot “give up its sovereignty, much less to a dictatorship.” that (…) is subjugating an entire people” and considered “tension preferable to capitulation”.

Last April, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favor of Nicaragua and ordered Colombia to “immediately cease” its patrol operations and its fishing activities and maritime investigations in waters of the Nicaraguan exclusive economic zone.

The Hague ruling thus agrees with Nicaragua in a lawsuit filed in 2013 on alleged violations of sovereign rights and maritime spaces by Colombia in the Caribbean Sea.

With information from EFE

