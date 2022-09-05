Iván Witker, Chilean analyst: “The project presented did not have much to do with the tradition of the country”

Iván Witker, Chilean analyst and academic (Screenshot)

“The project presented did not have much to do with the country’s tradition.” This is how the Chilean analyst and academic analyzed Ivan Witker the resounding triumph of the “Rejection” in the constitutional plebiscite held this Sunday.

In dialogue with Infobaerecognized that the victory of the “Rejection” was foreseeable, but not the difference it achieved: more than 60% of society opposed the project presented for the drafting of a new Magna Carta.

As he explained, the reasons for the rejection “are several”. However, he stressed that “the issue of Plurinationality was what made the most noise in the Chilean State”: “People were noisy knowing that they could be judged with different justice systems; It was not very well known either how the separation of powers was going to turn out.”

After learning of the resounding victory of the “Rejection”, many analysts considered this result a severe setback for President Gabriel Boric, who in his time as a deputy was one of the promoters of this constitutional project. Witker, however, considered that “It is premature to say how the government will receive it.”

For Witker, the project presented by the constituent did not represent the tradition of the Chilean people (REUTERS / Pablo Sanhueza)

Along these lines, he believed that the president’s decision to summon all political parties to a meeting this Monday at the La Moneda palace was wise: “He speaks quite well, he is adequately reading the numbers of this plebiscite.”

The analyst said that before the referendum “among the constitutional lawyers there was a discussion about what would happen if the ‘Rejection’ won or if the ‘Approve’ won, there was no unanimity.”

For this reason, he argued that “It is difficult to predict the political course of all this”, but believed that “constitutional powers should return to the legislature.” “The forces that win are too heterogeneous, what united them was to oppose plurinationalism, the weakening of the judiciary.”

Although he indicated that the project presented “is set aside” due to its forceful rejection, Witker said that some aspects will be rescued in a future new proposal, such as the question of the social state of law.

Despite having triumphed the “Rejection”, the academic recognized that in society in general there is a certain consensus that it is necessary to modify the Constitution in force: “There is consensus that it is necessary to modify the vestiges that there may be of the Constitution of the 1980s; the issue is to see how these vestiges are determined”. “That in an environment of crisis is a great challenge for political parties,” he pointed out, alluding to the social crisis that the country went through in 2019.

On the current Constitution, I affirm that “It is mistakenly attributed to being inherited from the military dictatorship” of Pinochet: “It is not strictly true because it has undergone numerous reforms. If the Pinochet Constitution were in force, Boric would not have become president.”

Gabriel Boric called all political parties to a meeting in La Moneda (REUTERS / Joel Estay)

Wtiker recalled that the magna carta had numerous reforms, especially during the government of Ricardo Lagos, a former center-left president: “I would dare to say that it is another Constitution of President Lagos.”

Against this background, he warned that “it will take time” to advance in a new project: “I don’t think it will be resolved with a couple of meetings (…) Today’s result was very strong, even in regions that traditionally voted for the left. That means that the project presented was very deficient”.

In that sense, he argued that “the work of the constituent was highly criticized for individual performance, there was a very negative perception in society about the work that was done.”

“Chile has managed to establish that joint work is needed where there is much more consensus for the next Magna Carta”he concluded.

After voting this morning in Punta Arenas, Boric had already anticipated that whatever the result would be, he would summon the parties and civil society to continue with the constituent process. On Sunday night, after learning of the triumph of the “Rejection”, during a message on the national network, he asked all political forces to collaborate in defining a new path to achieve the reform of the Magna Carta.

The president assured that Congress will have a central role in this new process and announced that there will be changes in his cabinet: “I promise to do everything on my part to build a new constituent itinerary.”

