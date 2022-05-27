I’ve been repeating the tutorial for this rhythmic DOOM for almost 6 hours, just because of how fun it is and the great artists behind it

When the announcement trailer for Metal Hellsinger was released in the summer of 2020, the reception it got pointed in a very clear direction: “it looks like DOOM” say YouTube comments repeatedly. And technically it is, wow, I can’t say otherwise; is a game that is content to add a rhythmic layer to the action of id Software. But I suspect that we are not yet aware of what that actually means. I’ve been logged on Steam for 5.7 hours —what an action game can last you without too many milongas, wow— divided between two demos for the press about 10-15 minutes each. In the case of the most recent, it corresponds to the tutorial. Why do you think I have squeezed so much such simple material? This, dear reader, is due to two reasons: one, that it is very satisfying. Two, it has compelling scorecards. Of those that hook.

Metal Hellsinger is not the only title that starts from the same premise, everything is said. BPM: Bullets Per Minute, which is also highly recommended, did something similar in 2020. And Raw Fury, the publisher of games like Sable, has another similar proposal in the works called Gun Jam. But the game that we are here to cover today has a differentiating feature, and that is that almost all the action takes place in closed combat arenas. In scenarios like this, the language of the violence, and that is one who speaks with the fluency of a native. The music has a lot to do with it, because killing demons is one thing and quite another to do it by coordinating each shot, weapon change, ability, or reload animation with The rhythm of the music. Sometimes even combining all of that at the same time: you reload one weapon at the exact moment of the next beatyou press left click and a perfect shot comes out.

Killing like that gives you a lot of points, but in the end it’s the component of satisfaction– The clang of cartridges and magazines, slashes or electrical impacts feels precise, gratifying; how to make a perfect line of Tetris. It’s a mechanic that introduces itself as “rage,” a meter that increases as you play at the right pace, maximizing your damage output, your final game score, and of course, the gratification of listening to the music in the game. background with vowels. Even more than in other games of the style, I would say, because beyond the SFX what we have in the background is metal. From known artistsAlso: my favorite on the list is Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy (and The Agonist before that, which is a personal recommendation) but also Matt Heafy from Trivium, Randy Blythe from Lamb of God or Tatiana Shmayluk from Jinjer. Recently a collaboration with Serj Tankian was also announcedthe ex of SOAD.

Metal Hellsinger is an incredibly violent game, but not because its executions are an orgy of blood and gore, or as up close and personal as DOOM Eternal’s; but because he doesn’t want you to take off from the action. Neither to recover health, nor to collect ammunition, nor to think about where the enemies are. The best way to get away from a crowd of mobs it’s killing them all at once with a super ability, or going for someone in the background with a finisher. When you advance down a corridor to the next arena, you do so by jumping and “touching” a skull as if it were a musical instrument to keep the fury meter up, guaranteeing your maximum effectiveness in combat. What he doesn’t want you to do is waste your time—not in combat, not scrolling through menus looking for new weapons or skill trees, at least in the two versions I’ve been able to test firsthand. It is pure arcade fun from start to finish, luckily!





Do you know what happens when you don’t align your actions with the music? Well, on the one hand, you don’t keep the enemies at bay and the game becomes more difficult, and on the other hand, you don’t stay satisfied. The sound stops pushing you forward, you notice that you’re not clearing enemies at your usual speed, that you’re literally wasting points that could go maybe double or quadruple what they are. And you restart the level, this time determined to use the skull as Satan commands. The thing about trying so hard is that when you finish the phase more or less satisfied with what you’ve achieved, they put you ahead of a leaderboard and another comparing your feat with that of your friends. Like in the old days, yes. But Metal Hellsinger is not a game of speedruns such as Ghostrunner, for example; It’s not about memorizing shortcuts or abusing some mistakes. It’s about aiming well and shooting at the right time. To walk away before receiving a smack, to respond with a perfect shot after reloading or dodging.

If at that moment you feel like repeating the level you just completed, I feel very sorry for you: you have fallen under the spell and you will be involved in the true charm of Metal Hellsinger, which is not completing the story or listening to metal . It’s that of feeling violent, a real demon (what a joke, huh?) of action. In my opinion, it is a visit more than recommended: even if I have some doubts and complaints, like that the animations are not that great or that any hint of narrative is more than buried. But all those problems seem so insignificant to me next to what can be that insane vice of rhythm, that I would happily ignore them, without remorse. Now, it’s a matter of waiting how the full campaign is. The final version of the game should be available sometime pending confirmation of the present 2022and it will be possible to get hold of it on PC (at least on Steam, where it already has a record to keep track of) or on recent consoles.