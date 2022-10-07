I’ve been using neobanks for years: these are the best uses to get the most out of them

The way in which we manage our money has changed, and for a few years now, neobanks have settled in Spain to offer a wide range of benefits for its customers.

Whether you travel a lot, shop online, or enjoy the versatility offered by their applications, this type of financial institution is usually a great option, since in addition to all that, they do not usually offer permanence commitments either. A few days ago we already had some of its advantages for registering in one of them, and in this article we wanted to collect how our editors use it in their day-to-day.

Barbara Becares – Wise





I use Wise. I travel a lot or sometimes I spend long periods in other countries and in certain places getting money is very expensive. I remember once in Mexico that Banco Santander there he charged me about 30 euros to take out 300. And in general it is a lot. Sometimes I even asked my father to go into my account (because he has access), withdraw money (several hundred euros), and send it to me through Western Union because it was cheaper than withdrawing from an ATM.

When I discovered Wise this changed. On the one hand, I pay much less commission, the change they make to me is more successful And I am also sure that if someone stole my bag or wallet, they would find a limited amount of money on that card and not almost all of my savings. The application to pay online is much more modern than that of my bank, with quite long processes until I finally manage to pay.

José Alberto Lizana – Rebellion and Curve





In my case, one of the main neobanks that I use on a daily basis is Rebellion, since in my opinion it has numerous advantages when making purchases virtually at any establishment. And it is that this neobank I am in love with your virtual card that allows me to make purchases in those stores that sometimes may not be the most reliable and in which I do not want to give my bank card details from my main bank. In addition, being a neobank that can become little known, with the affiliate system among friends we have managed to get good money through registration with referral codes, which is always positive.

But this is not the only neobank I have an account with, as I also use Curve on a day-to-day basis. In the case of having cards from different banking entities or even from the same one where I have both credit and debit cards, it can be a real ordeal to carry them all with you. With Curve I get that with a single card I can carry them all by choosing comfortably from your application with which bank I want to pay and the method to choose. In addition, during the first year you can end up earning cashback with all purchases, and bit by bit I have been able to collect money to treat myself.

Antonio Vallejo – Revolut and Wise





I usually travel a lot and make purchases online, so having proposals such as Revolut or Wise in my day to day are very helpful. I admit that everyone in my environment was talking about Revolut, but I decided to postpone my registration with this entity out of simple laziness. However, I have to say that lately I take more care of my security and privacy on the Internet, and making purchases online with your main bank can sometimes be a problem, since we live in the age of massive hacks and constant security breaches.

It is because of that Revolut allows me to create single-use debit cards with which to pay for a purchase and then get rid of it to generate another card number. This way, I can shop with the confidence that if the website I’m shopping on suffers a security breach, I can rest assured that nothing will happen to my money.

Another application that I use frequently is Wise. And it is that this application has allowed me being able to travel without having to worry about commissions on my expenses, or abusive rates for currency exchange. Wise allows me to send and receive money in any currency and with a fairly accurate exchange rate, saving me a lot of money in commissions. In a single account I can have multiple wallets with different currencies and thus be able to transfer money regardless of the country in which it is.

To all the advantages that I explain, it also accompanies great software experience both Revolut and Wise, as their apps work so much better than my main bank’s, and it’s a joy to be able to do paperwork without worrying about a thing.

Antonio Saban – Revolut and Bnext





To this day, I mostly use Revolut. Beyond the fact that I love your application, with Revolut I have a virtual card that is where all subscriptions are charged. This allows me to have located in one place and with reliable notifications all the small monthly charges that could go unnoticed in other accounts. In addition, I also take advantage of it for the cashback it offers on Aliexpress or JustEat.

For trips abroad, so far I have used Bnext. I usually pay by card with my mobile, so I really use it very little. However, as there are countries where the use of the card is not so widespread, I use the Bnext one to withdraw from ATMs without commission.