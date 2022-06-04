I’ve been using Photopea instead of Photoshop for three years and I don’t think I’ll go back: these are my reasons

Photopea has become one of the applications that I have been using the most for a few years. It is a powerful and easy to use web-based photo editing tool. While it’s awfully similar to Photoshop on the surface, the reality is that the one provided by Adobe has a more comprehensive range of features. Nevertheless, that has not prevented me from abandoning the latter and opting for the free alternative.

I’m not a professional photo editor, so there are Photoshop features I’ve never used in my life. When I discovered Photopea, I saw two advantages over Photoshop that made me take the leap: it is free, and there is no need to carry out a heavy installation on the computer.

Photopea is free and does not require installation, two factors that have made me stick with it





Even though my work doesn’t depend on it, I use the tool almost daily, as its compatibility with practically any image file and features it provides, makes me not even think twice about opening the browser and going directly to it. , almost like a muscle memory phenomenon. While this is just a personal preference given my circumstances, the tool is very popular today, and more and more people are giving it a chance.

Photopea’s interface is very similar to Photoshop’s, something that helps to test this tool, since those who have used the Adobe application will find most of the most used options more or less intuitively. Thus, the layer management functions, cropping, background eraser, masks, and a good number of filters, among other options, are usable in Photopea. In addition, the tool also allows us to open files from URLs, something that can speed up the editing process.

Compatibility with a good number of formats

The tool, as we have mentioned, is compatible with all types of files. This includes formats like PSD, RAW, AI, SKETCH, etc. Logically, it will also be easy for us to open files of the JPG, PNG, GIF, SVG, and many other types. Although RAW format editing is somewhat more complete in Photoshop, managing vector image files in that format is also possible in Photopea, allowing you to edit certain parameters of the image. Also, it is not usual, but I have also edited the occasional PDF from this tool.





Photopea also allows export the work in a good number of formats, in addition to being able to choose the quality in which we want to save the file, obtaining an estimate of what it can weigh. In this way, we can export in formats such as PSD, BMP, GIF, JPG, PNG, RAW, SVG, and some more.

A good alternative to learn to edit

If you find yourself in the situation of wanting to learn to edit using this type of tool, but you prefer to avoid paying until you get a broader knowledge, Photopea is a great alternative, although not the only one, since we also have free options such as GIMP or Darktable, among other. However, as we mentioned, one of the great advantages of Photopea is that is web-based (Who would have thought that this could be an advantage).





The app also gives us a great response on Android and iOS mobile devices, being able to obtain a quick way to edit without relying on installations. It is true that Adobe already provides web options in applications such as Photoshop and Illustrator, but these are very limited, and require a paid subscription to use them.

There is no doubt that the experience that Photoshop can offer us will be much more complete, especially due to the ability to expand your experience with additional plug-ins. However, its high price may put some off. In this way, if you think you can do without some of its features such as certain ones focused on 3D, or advanced mask functions, among others, Photopea can fill that gap with some solvency. The tool has premium options to disable ads, although it is worth mentioning that the ads are not too invasive.