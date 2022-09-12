I’ve played Forspoken, the open world RPG that wants to change the rules with its magical parkour

One of the first games that will arrive in 2023, for which a large number of productions have been delayed, is Forspoken. We have already been able to play the new work of Square-Enix and Luminous Productions and we tell you our first impressions.

One of those advances that the new generation left us, the faster hard drives, is something that we will be exploring as the games leave the previous consoles and focus on the present. Forspoken does it with clear ideas and I think that, in this sense, it will mark a trend that we will see a lot in future open world games: fast navigation of huge spaces in a more fun way and that quickly takes us to the points of interest on each map.

The Forspoken case reminds me of the first time I was finally able to try the first Assassin’s Creed in a presentation. With just one button, Altair moved nimbly through a city full of obstacles where parkour allowed you to quickly navigate between rooftops and buildings. As open worlds became larger, means of transportation such as vehicles or horses had to be implemented, but sometimes I had the feeling that there was a lot of “dead time” between relevant scenes; especially if the game didn’t bother to sweeten the way with interesting tasks and events. In Forspoken, Frey uses a magic parkour that erases all these inconveniences in one fell swoop. Controlling it is as simple as fiddling with it. circle button to run at full speed and dodge obstacles automatically or give it some boosts, while a kind of magic hook can be activated with the square button to boost you in certain areas (or even enemies).

Do you remember that thing that was said about Marvel’s Spider-man? Why use so much fast travel when it’s so much fun swinging around town? I think it can be applied here to Forspoken as well. But the skills of this young woman, who travels from New York to a fantasy kingdom in decline, are limited. We will have to be careful with heights because not everything can be overcome with our magic.

It is clear to me that this demo did not want us to get an overall idea of ​​Forspoken. At least not yet. It was more focused on experiencing this parkour as well as the combat system that will be very present throughout the adventure. The story, as well as the main missions, will have to wait and will be largely what marks the future of the work of Luminous Productions. Meanwhile, I have been able to try many of the magics that Frey has at his disposal and the sensations have been similar to what I expected: a varied system, which wants to alternate between long and short distance styles, with magic and attacks different from each other, but that does not manage, at least in the content of the demo, to demand discipline from the player at the controls.

This demo didn’t want us to get an overall idea of ​​Forspoken. at least not yetIt’s easy to fall into button mashing, as the only limitation we have is waiting a few seconds for the ability to become available again on some spells. The studio wants us to alternate and, to do so, create an interesting dynamic of resistances and weaknesses according to the different magics that will make us not pigeonhole into the same attacks. It’s still not a technical fight, that demands your maximum attention on dodges or defenses and it won’t be until we start a game from scratch when we’ll really discover how it behaves, since it’s not the same to have a lot of spells unlocked in this demo , to get to know them one by one, to know when they work best and which ones are best suited to your style of play.

In addition to the two styles that we have been able to test, long and short range, each with its own spell wheel, we can alternate parkour skills with both to move in combat in an agile way, dodge enemies and leave them at our mercy with some of the most striking animations in the game. Needless to say, magic parkour is not unlimited, but rather has energy deposits that replenish over time, and it will surely be one of the most coveted resources to upgrade in order to spend more time at high speed in the world of Athia.

Athia as open world

Now, this demonstration, not being complete, leaves me with some doubts regarding the construction of the open world. Although before I stated that your navigation through it is very interesting and I think that it is a guideline for others to follow, the way of “filling” your space is not only traditional, but not very interesting. In the demo there were only activities to do in the different structures such as castles, bridges, ruined cities or abandoned towns, and all of them focused on the same thing: clearing the screen of enemies. Sometimes directly, like a traditional horde mode. It is not the most stimulating, since none of them was accompanied by a context; only the objective of killing all the enemies in the area in order to unlock a new cape, necklace or nail design.

I hope, therefore, that what Forspoken hides will make us navigate this map with more complex objectives. I have no doubt that the main story will take care of this, but it leaves me intrigued by the side quests. Even so, and accustomed to other open worlds such as the recent Horizon: Forbidden West, where craftsmanship is noticeable in much of its content and secondary activities, returning to the “kill all enemies” standard is not the best feeling.

The other big doubt that remains for me to dispel is the world itself. Athia is a magical realm ravaged by a great plague and therefore largely uninhabited except for one last bastion where the survivors reside. The interesting thing about Forspoken’s approach is that we are someone who travels to another world. It is the basis of fantasy, the fascination with the impossible. But if this world is decaying, uninhabited or devoid of life, it is difficult to learn from it.

Some games like FromSoftware deal with this condition of “dead worlds” with mastery, since they are based on level design and its particular narrative, but the feeling that Forspoken gives me is that He asks for a living world, full of interesting characters and unique situations to discover in his world. Centering everything in one place, the refuge where the survivors of this calamity live, can make it all less dynamic, with fewer narrative surprises in the vastness of the territory. Even so, and from my last interview with the Luminous Productions team, I know that they have been concerned with making the world of Althia, and this corrupted matriarchal society, a place that feels unique and with a background that we will gradually discover. .

There is still a lot to see when the story also accompanies its mechanics and its missionsTechnically, I think that the latest gameplay videos that Square-Enix has published give a good glimpse of what I have been able to play with the controller in my hands. Athia’s world seeks vastness and, above all, speed. It’s not as amazing as other open environments we’ve already navigated, but to its credit the magical parkour makes it very distinctive. Due to this condition, I have preferred to lose some of the sharpness of the Quality Mode and give those resources to the 60 frames per second of the Performance Mode. Thus, Frey flows better on screen as she slides and flies around the stage and the fights, surrounded by enemies, are also better mastered.

I leave Forspoken with the feeling that there is still a lot to see and, above all, in the right order, when the story also accompanies its mechanics and its missions. There is no doubt that there are parts where Forspoken feels more transgressive than others. For example, a good part of that exploration will be dedicated to the accumulation of a lot of resources in the form of different stones to build and improve our capes and necklaces. And even in those moments that may seem lonely when taking place in a devastated world, the team has been conscious enough to make Frey always be accompanied by that strange bracelet that in its Spanish version responds to the name of Stocks and surely he will star in a large part of the mysteries of the plot. We will have to wait for the launch of the game in January of next year to discover all those secrets.