I’ve played Return of the Obra Dinn again and it’s so surprisingly good, I insist: you have to try it

The latest from the author of Papers, Please makes you feel like a true detective, proposing to discover the identity and fate of the crew of a ghost ship. With a striking aesthetic and a spectacular staging, it is one of the most notable games of recent years.

I close my eyes and I am still able to see in great detail the incredible, surprising and -at times- terrifying images that Return of the Obra Dinn draws before you. And of all of them there is one that more than four years later continues to make my hair stand on end. It is brutal aesthetically and sublime in the form of showing itself in front of your eyes. And no, I’m not talking about that “My God, what’s going on here” moment with which you are practically greeted by this formidable detective adventure, which I am sure has been the first thought that has come to your mind if you have already played. If this is not the case, you are already late! That is precisely why I am writing these lines, although I understand that right now, if you did not know this game of Lucas Pope You must be wondering “what the heck is Return of the Obra Dinn?” In order not to beat around the bush, think about a macabre Who’s Who in which you must discover the identity of the 60 crew members of a ghost ship in 1807, and also determine what his fate was; what led them to lose their lives.

This is achieved with a supernatural watch that shows the final moments of these victims, their memento mori, in a fixed picture through which you can move freely in search of clues that will allow you to discover who it is, and what has happened. Doesn’t the idea sound exciting to you? Give it a try and you will see how in a matter of seconds Return of the Obra Dinn leaves you speechless. Not just at the beginning, where you may find the most horror-and-tragedy-overloaded flashbacks in the entire game. Until the very end of the adventure you will enjoy incredible moments with an absolutely masterful staging. Calm down, what I will not release spoilers.

You will see how in a matter of seconds Return of the Obra Dinn leaves you speechlessBut I do want to go back to that shocking scene I was talking about because I think it perfectly sums up the essence of Return of the Obra Dinn. I put you in situation. You activate the memento mori and instantly, with the screen black, you hear someone gasp in terror…until a rumble puts image to horror, and in front of you, the poor wretch appears dying in agony in a dark corner of the ship. The blood gushes from his stomach, his grimace of pain is shocking, but you have no idea what has happened until you take a few steps, look through a small window and discover the nightmare that the travelers of the Dinn work. It’s insane to be able to watch such a violent and savage scene through a small window without even being able to get the slightest bit closer; as if you were a silent witness to the tragedy. But this is precisely what the game is about. Lucas Pope. You witness the sad end of a handful of strangers who had the misfortune to get on that ship.

And as you explore the scene, window by window, the anguish and the desire to know more grow. I keep remembering that moment and my hair stands on end. That is why I am here talking once again about what for me is one of the games most impressive and original of how many have appeared in the last five years. Maybe more!

A game that never ceases to amaze

The game of Lucas Pope It has many ways to surprise. The most obvious, of course, are all those tragic scenes that he draws on the screen with praiseworthy artistic power. Every moment of terror frozen in time it is a macabre work of art that moves you to explore the stage with an unusual passion. But Return of the Obra Dinn is also amazing because of the way it tells its story, or how it drops little clues so that the most clever find them enjoying those “eureka” moments that make you vibrate with pure emotion. Their accent when speaking, the way they dress, the use of expressions from other languages, the objects they carry in their hands… any small detail can be crucial to give a name to that person who brought you head. And discovering it in such a “rudimentary” way by observing and writing down details in a notebook, make this game by the author of Papers, Please a masterpiece.

It is also surprising for the way in which it narrates its historyBack in the day I told you wonders about him in the review of Return of the Obra Dinn, and although I thought that after learning his secrets he would lose some of his grace in a second game, the truth is that I’ve enjoyed it a lot, this time on Steam Deck. Some of his names I already knew, the general scenes I remembered clearly, but delving back into his story and admiring his art has been an incredible experience. So taking advantage of the fact that these days we can enjoy some rest on vacation, I’ll tell you again: don’t miss this game because although it can be quite hard at times, it is an absolute marvel. One of the games that have impressed and surprised me the most in recent years, and that there have been lots of them.