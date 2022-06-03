I’ve played Splitgate season 2 and it looks like you’d expect from franchises like Quake or Halo.

The video game industry is going through a strange moment. Overnight, something that used to be in the most absolute anonymity triumphs to absurd levels; and since we live in the middle of the information age, that product is consumed so quickly that in a matter of two weeks we speak of a “dead game” before even the developers are able to form a support plan. Something like that happened with arena FPS Splitgate Last Year: A Halo action-based title that enjoyed undivided public attention for a brief period before back to the niche that he had always had before.

Fortunately, with a current average of around 1,300 players, the 1047 Games team still has a chance to rebound with a second season of content and news coming this week. 3DJuegos PC has had the opportunity to play early, and talking to the developers about everything going on around Splitgate. I want to tell you one thing about the conclusions I have drawn from that experience: the action is practically identical to what we already know, but the gaming experience is much better. And I believe that things are this way because the San Franciscan studio understands that its work needs to attend to a dedicated player base before taking the next step.

Of the three new modes, Hotzone is the most fun: a shotgun-only KOH

What is the way to do that? Well, with a budget of 100 million dollars, the creators of Splitgate already made it clear to us with the premiere of the previous season: they want to make a game that lives up to the ones we see in the triple A blockbusters —which included, among other things, redesigning the Foregone map; a community favorite. The strategy is repeated this time with Abyssa map vanilla that in the S2 happens to benefit from an artistic section at the height of any other modern game. 1047 Games has put the batteries with the setting, in such a way that the global illumination of the environment is much more immersive and (I can’t stress this enough) the level of detail is about as reasonably rich as this genre can offer.

I was commenting with the CM Endo, for example, that on stage it is now possible to see lizards and insects with their own animations. Utility? None, because they don’t even react to shots, but he certainly adds a lot to recreate the fantasy of exchanging shots in a natural cave. At the time we were joking about the possibility of these creatures being scared when they hear gunshots nearby, but on a more serious note, he explains that this was an important step in Splitgate’s career: you had to touch the maps that the community already loves, at the same time that internally they remain attentive to ideas to improve your gameplay. Right now, we’re talking about a shooter with very flexible ideas; but there is always interest in bringing new mechanics. We may never see grenades that do damage (these now only break portals) but it would not be unreasonable to imagine the arrival of surfaces in which portals bounce.





That kind of stuff will come with time, so for now we’re talking about very foundational improvements: apart from adapting old scenarios to modernity, QoL-type improvements have also been added, such as the possibility of going through allies’ bodies or shooting portals through them or trees to decorate custom maps. If you understand the parallels with the flagship of Microsoft, you will see that here 1047 Games wants to bring to life his own “Forge”. There are a lot of such improvements in Season 2, so many that it’s hard to list them in a post like this.

We have new medals for look in profile, big changes to progression, an improved matchmaking system that will help you find a match in unpopulated regions, that sort of thing. Whether we like it more or we like it less, the games will remain as before: there is still a little more time until we see added weight. This, rather, is an update of refinement; but the way I see it, first and foremost it’s about aesthetics.





As weird as it sounds, the reality is that the menu now conveys the kind of unification and solidity of bigger budget games. That’s not necessarily good, but it is enlightening: Splitgate knows in which direction it is evolving. That same principle is also reflected in something that I like more, which is the armor design. You see, I’m a total of 80.2 hours logged in the game (I just checked on Steam) and I have a total of zero issues with giving me money on releases thought to be service.

I happily bought the medieval knight skin, but I haven’t bought a single season pass yet and that’s because the skins They didn’t seem like much to me. No offense to the former 1047 Games artists, I think until now they haven’t gotten to see beyond the kind of torpona idea in the style of “a normal guy but with a cat’s head” for example. The new designs that I have been able to see have more wealth geometric, colors, inspiration. They are all soldiers or futuristic cops, but they are more complex jobs than before. And I appreciate the jokesin addition: a spray that prays buy the dip and check the drip with a tiny generic character next to it and a Splitcoin (premium currency) is the same old humor, in a better format.

Splitgate Season 2 arrives on June 2, parallel to the new Battle Pass. In the absence of knowing what the season holds for us, at the moment the feeling that it gives me is that even if the games that I am going to find are the same as always, in reality the game has a very clear direction. And successful. I imagine that it will take another quarter to see weight changes, and that during that waiting time players will not be too happy with the current content. But hey: better late.