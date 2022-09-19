I’ve played Street Fighter 6 and I still can’t believe how good it is: pure spectacle

We bring you our impressions of Street Fighter 6 from the Tokyo Game Show 2022, the new installment of the Capcom fighting saga, after testing it on PS5. We’ve battled in 1v1 battles with new characters Kimberly and Jamie, as well as some veterans of the series, and we tell you what we thought.

Street Fighter 6 looks amazing and plays amazing. Yes, I know that starting a text of impressions giving such a direct answer is not usual under the dictatorship of Google, but there are games that deserve it. And here I need some context. I am not an expert of the caliber of my partner Toni Piedrabuena in fighting games, I do not have his tradition of years and years in the world of fighting or competing in tournaments. In fact, Street Fighter is not my usual saga in this genre. And, despite this, the demo of Street Fighter 6 offered by Capcom at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 has convinced me in such a way that I seriously consider really immerse myself in the world with this delivery.

Not only that. What I was able to try at the fair was limited to 1 Vs. 1 combat with the new characters Jamie and Kimberly, along with Ryu, Guile, Chun-Li, Juri and Luke. That is to say, Street Fighter 6 has not conquered me with its World Tour mode or with its creator of fighters: it has convinced me based on pure and simple gameplay, which is always good news. Let’s go by parts. As you may already know if you have read Toni’s article with the 6 keys to Street Fighter 6, the combats in this installment revolve around the so-called Drive System: Five bars of energy below your life bar, which you can use to unleash special moves of all kinds. You have a Drive Impact that acts like the Focus Attacks from Street Fighter IV, a powerful blow capable of resisting the enemy attack. The Drive Reversal allows you to exchange a bar for a light counter attack to break the opponent’s combo and get out of the quagmire. EX moves are now Overdrive Arts, while parrys – yes, you have a parry – make you recover energy bars if you execute them successfully.

Probably the most interesting move of all is the Drive Rush. An ability that allows you to quickly close in on your opponent at the cost of three energy bars, or just one if you cast it when you cancel a parry. I have no doubt that players more skilled than me will achieve get much more out of this movement, backing up to feint with the parry, dashing forward and initiating a sudden combo. Or even to chain a combo with another in exchange for three energy bars, in a risk and reward mechanic. In short, a key movement for the dance that each fight entails.

Fast, dynamic and aggressive

Street Fighter 6 gameplay feels fast and aggressiveThe fact is, with these mechanics, the gameplay of Street Fighter 6 feels fast and aggressive. You are goaded into going on the attack. It’s silly not to execute Drive System moves if you have your bars charged, since you regenerate them during combat, and that motivates you to press and pressure your opponent. Although you should also know read the situations well that occur in combat, obviously. Maybe you think you’re winning because your opponent has barely used his energies and turns the round around at the last moment by chaining together several special moves. Or you may decide to spend yours at the end of the round to avoid this, and that means starting the next one with fewer bars available, and less room for maneuver. Equally, if you run out of energyyour character will be left defenseless and slowed down: your options there are to pray that the opponent fails to take advantage of the opportunity and you can go on the attack to quickly replenish your bar.

Come on, it’s one more layer of complexity and frenzy on top of the tactical battle they entail. street fighter fighting, as if you were playing chess without time on the clock and after getting two Red Bull. This, at the level of sensations, is what I have said from the beginning: the combats are a delight. They are fluid and dynamic, intense and, most importantly, they always leave you wanting more. I want to highlight how immensely fun they are to drive both Kimberly and Jamie. The first, for its moveset full of fast and agile movements to overwhelm the rival and control the distances. The second, because of his special mechanic: when executing certain combos, Jamie takes a drink and gets more and more drunk, with 4 levels of binge different. The higher the level of intoxication, the more moves you unlock, and the drunkenness carries over from one round of combat to another.

Of course, his movement and animations change according to how drunk he is. That’s another: street fighter 6 animations They are on another level, plain and simple. It is a game that enters you through the eyes. The fluid combos, with those bursts of color that fighters leave in their wake as they pull off special moves, keep you hooked on the screen. The combat entry sequences are full of self-confidence, both soundly and visually. And the stages shine bright even when you’re focused on the fight. It is a game that exudes style in all its aspects. It’s a game you want to see more of, either as a player or as a viewer. And I know that there are some fans to whom this “colorful” in combat seems a priori a distraction, for taste the colors (pun intended), but I think that the artistic commitment of this game will end up convincing.

To finish, I want to remind you that Street Fighter 6 will have a scheme of simplified control alternatively, which will make it easier for newbies to pull off combos and special moves. I didn’t get to try it out in my demo because honestly I was so into the fights that I was out of demo time before I knew it and didn’t switch from the classic control mode to the new one. Again, this speaks volumes about how much fun this Street Fighter is. Street Fighter 6 will be available in 2023, in the absence of specifying the date, for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. On the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2022, Capcom has announced a closed beta of the game in October, for which you can register right now from its official website. And it has also presented a new World Tour mode trailer along with extensive gameplay.