I’ve seen Sonic Frontiers gameplay 6 times and there’s still one thing I don’t understand

Sonic Frontiers appears this same 2022, and so far what I have seen has not finished convincing me. You will tell me that seeing Sonic in the open world is already worth it, and you are absolutely right, but was Sonic Team prepared to take this important step?

I have seen the 7 minutes of gameplay of the new Sonic Frontiers on several occasions, analyzing its graphics, the representation of the world, what sense it can have within the universe of Sega’s hedgehog… and the more I think about it, the more doubts I have that this can go well. Basically, the famous blue character points to an approach of open worldwith its unmistakable speed, the iconic springboards, as well as the dizzying boosters and rails.

All within an environment full of nature, with a slow musical rhythm and the sound of vegetation in the purest Zelda: Breath of the Wild style. The terrain seems to have no limits as our protagonist runs through it at full speed, crossing meadows, forests, rivers and mountains. I can not hide that it is an absolute delight to see how he runs from one place to another, sometimes leaving impressive visual prints. But others… no. Other times my feeling is that platforms and ruins have been glued onto photorealistic landscapes, but also without personality. It’s a weird fusion there are those who have comically represented it in this image. It doesn’t fit the Sonic essence to me, or at least I don’t finish assimilating it. It may be too new and it shocks me, that the gameplay is not representative of the final quality, but it may also be that this is not going the best way.

Sonic finally in the open world

Sonic Team has been exploring the possibility of creating a new video game of the popular mascot since the culmination of the irregular Sonic Forces. In other words, this project would have been running for almost five years. The difference with respect to other games would be that this time they wanted to do something that would mark the future of the franchise. In the same way that Sonic the Hedgehog led the way for 2D titles and Sonic Adventure for 3D releases, they wanted there to be a groundbreaking delivery that would serve to define the future of the next two decades.

The result is an open world Sonic game that boasts quite a few talents. To begin with, it is supervised by Takashi Iizuka, which has been working on the license for almost 30 years. We also have Morio Kishimoto, who was the director of such emblematic titles as Sonic Colors. We also have Sachiko Kawamura, responsible for the art of Sonic Generations. Furthermore, we have Ian Flynn As a screenwriter, he became popular because of the hedgehog comics, so he has some experience. And to top it off are the composer Tomoya Ohtani y Jun Senouethat the most fans will know for being the lead guitarist of the band Crush 40, with an unmistakable sound and that has made things like this possible.

You will say that with this panorama everything promises, and you are right. I myself think there is a good team behind it. However, looking at something so ambitious and not doing it with the necessary resources can be a problem. That is precisely what I thought when I saw this gameplay: the seams of its development. I don’t know if you have noticed, but the popping is tremendous: even the platforms appear out of nowhere. Then Sonic is not sufficiently integrated with the stage: his animations seem unfinished and there are not enough effects that represent his passage through the stage.

I see a photorealistic stage on which classic Sonic elements have been pastedI hope I’m wrong, but there are things that don’t quite convince me. At the moment, what I see is a photorealistic scenario on which a copy-paste of the classic elements of the Sonic saga has been made. In this way, the player is not forced to make the typical route from point A to point B, but rather has freedom to play each section at your own pace, because this is an open world. My question is if the playable flow (flow), so important in this franchise, can be maintained under this scheme. I see it difficult, and my feeling is that the gameplay does not finish curdling. Sorry forced.

Perhaps everything is explained by the argument. We know we play in the islas Starfall, which are characterized by forests, deserts, ruins, waterfalls and a long etcetera. The landscape variety promises in a delivery that seems to bring us as a villain again to the Dr. Eggman, although without many details. According to one information (and later denied by Sega) the plot is based on the discovery of ancient technology, manipulated by Sonic’s archenemy through advanced artificial intelligence. It sounds somewhat convoluted, but it would justify the “virtuality” of the world that we have seen in this demonstration.

While more details are confirmed, all I have to say is that I hope I eat my words and Sonic Frontiers is the video game that we all want. I don’t think the game will change much from this demo (this same one appears 2022), but surely we have not been shown everything we needed to see. In any case, seeing Sonic in the open world is always something worthwhile, so we have to wait.