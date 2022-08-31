I’ve spent the summer playing MultiVersus until 4am, but now there’s something that might make me give it up forever

A few months ago I thought that I was going to enjoy my summer vacations with the lamb from Cult of the Lamb, in the corridors of Two Point Campus, and I even considered the possibility of getting lost in Tower of Fantasy to give the genre a chance. . If there was something that was not in my plans, it was MultiVersus.

To the fights between the characters of Warner a couple of tollinas were enough to convince me despite being the antithesis of the fan of fighting games. Even the seemingly controlled chaos of moving objects and platforms in Super Smash Bros gives me all the laziness in the world to this day. Why has MultiVersus managed to change that?

Why am I hooked on MultiVersus?

From the first big surprise with your open test, MultiVersus It has not only become a game that I return to almost daily to complete missions. During these holidays it has been rare not to have a day in which, between movies, series and the well of YouTube, I ended up closing the PC around 4 in the morning.

The thing would not have given so much if it were not for, around 2 in the morning, MultiVersus updates its servers to make eyes at me from the computer’s taskbar. Under the meme of Bilbo looking at the ring deciding whether to keep it or not, night after night a “and why not have a quick game before going to sleep”.

That fast game, without ever living up to its name, has been the culprit of having tried and mastered almost all the characters in the game, controlling combos capable of making you leave the stage from the first hit and learning to play with fighters who would never have managed to capture my attention without a controller in hand.

Once the aesthetic factor is overcome, how much this or that other protagonist of a series from your childhood calls you, MultiVersus It catches you with what really matters and stays beyond the second game, a devilish and surprisingly affordable gameplay in which even a one-armed man like me can generate spectacle.





What could make you leave MultiVersus

With Velma, Harley and Jake as the main characters, my passage through MultiVersus promises to last a long time. It is, in fact, the game that I had been waiting for years.

One with a fuse long enough not to get bored after three days and that could play with the kids, with friends or alone with an enthusiasm that I already thought was lost and anchored to another era. I really wanted to have a game to go to without having to stop at a “what game now” I was starting to get tired.

But despite the good times that even today I continue to live with MultiVersus -yesterday there was a game with Velma with 468 damage and 3 expulsions that deserves to be in a museum-, I’m afraid that the sudden and undeniable success of the game will explode in the face of Warner.





Without a clear roadmap to know what their plans are for the launch of the store, the ranked mode or that infinite list of characters that should arrive at some point, I have the feeling that the bombshell in which it was has turned the game has caught its creators off guard.

Now they have before them an audience eager for new ideas, combos, stages and skins, but MultiVersus he seems to be moving at a dead run to meet that expectation. And in the absence of news, the key to keeping the public is yes or yes in its economy, missions and the battle pass, and none of them works as it should in the middle of an era that has already seen everything and all colors .

MultiVersus needs to improve everything that is not playable

The summary of MultiVersus beyond what is playable is that the skins are very expensive, the battle pass has excessive trash, completing it does not ensure you can acquire the next one for free, there is no way to farm -even if it is slow and soporific- the premium currency of the game, and even toast, without a doubt one of the best ideas in the game, is an absurd purchase.

With each toast given to a player you give 20 coins, thus promoting good vibes after the games, being able to return the gift to your partner or opponent if you have toast available, but buying 10 toasts costs 300 coins, more than what you are going to to be able to get – many times you give them away knowing that there may not be a return. I don’t know, something is wrong when what you want is to create a good atmosphere.

This is just one example of how even the best of ideas can go to waste if you don’t give it a second thought or, at least, take a look at what is working for the competition.

Skins for all tastes and pockets, battle pass in which you want to invest time and money, hook the player so that he ends up spending more than a simple pass every two or three months, strategies with which to catch you beyond the basics and constant updates that keep the game alive…





Despite everything we can reproach him, Fortnite has taught us how to make a good game as a service and succeed in the attempt. Trying to reinvent the wheel does not always work out, and between editions placed in the store in bad faith, sky-high prices and an uncertain future, MultiVersus You would do well to look at what has worked for others and follow their example.

All I want is the opportunity to continue playing – and spending money – so that Warner’s tollinas are something more than that game that I enjoyed in the summer of 2022.