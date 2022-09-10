I’ve tried BeReal, a GenZ “Fotolog” that keeps us on the phone. Tuenti was more “real”

At the end of last year a new social network was launched, in the style of Instagram, but claiming to be less false than others when it comes to showing reality that we live. It’s BeReal. It is working very well, so much so that Instagram already wants to copy some of its functions.

I’ve been testing for a couple of weeks BeReal and I have several conclusions. First, I tell you that I love social networks.

Although it annoys me that they are in the hands of very few companies that handle our data in ways that do not convince me (and every time more information comes out about it, they are less convincing), I love them when they are well used, when people uses it to inform us of reality that is not very mainstream but importantwhich keep us in contact with people who live thousands of kilometers away and who can be a window for many artists, comedians or journalists that I have discovered.

Despite my passion for social networks and the fact that I am a person open to news, BeReal has not completely convinced me. Let’s do a review of how BeReal works and I will share my conclusions. Although if you want to better understand the app, this article can help you learn more about how it works. We also have the statements of a child psychologist specializing in addictions, which confirms something we already believed.

BeReal is not “so real”





After registering and doing all the steps, every day from the first moment, you will get a notification that tells you: You have two minutes to make your BeReal. But, be careful, it’s not two minutes from that exact moment. And there it is where the trap remains (or one of them) that not everything is so real.

You’ll have two minutes to take a photo of your surroundings and your face after you open that notification that lasts a few hours. Thus, a few days ago, on a trip with another user of BeReal, this person commented: “oh now there’s nothing pretty around (we were on a national highway), I’m going to wait until we’re at the beach where we’re going to do my BeReal today.”

Another question that makes you doubt is that you can really repeat your selfie several times if you are not convinced by the first results. It’s true that there are no filters (an issue that became highly exaggerated on Instagram), but you’re also not going to post your first selfie if you don’t like it. You can do more until you really see yourself well.

Keep in mind that BeReal doesn’t let you see what others post if you don’t upload anything. And if you are one of those who refuse to show your face on the Internet, there is a very simple trick: the social network has no recognition that knows if what the selfie is is your face or a piece of furniture in your house. So if you want to be on BeReal and don’t want to show your “real” face, you can focus anywhere else with your front camera.

It is one more app for Gen Z





At the moment, this application is hitting harder among the youngest, Generation Z (people born after 1996). The media say so and we have been able to verify it. Although there are those who say that millennials are beginning their migration to this appexhausted from so much filter, happiness and plates of perfect Instagram food, I have asked many colleagues in their 30s and although some have heard of BeReal, they do not have it and do not plan to use it.

When accessing, you can search among your phone book contacts who have BeReal to be able to follow them. It is optional, not mandatory. Personally, since I have a long list of contacts in the agenda from all over the world, I found few BeReal users among all of them. And the ones I found They have an average age of 20 and few years.

It is also true that people are slowly changing and, although we know that Facebook is the great ignored among Gen-Z (this social network has lost users for the first time in its history, but not so many for the competition that has been emerging in all these years, since his arrival), a millennial can probably still receive more likes from a story he uploads to his Facebook than from a story on Instagram.

Risk of being too attentive





As soon as I explained to a friend how BeReal works on my test days, soon deduced that it makes us be more aware of the mobile what others. She is A. Díaz González and she is a general health psychologist, with experience and training in behavioral addictions.

“Somehow the app it benefits or harms you depending on whether you are attentive to their notifications to make the images that are “real. Any type of application or tool or program that immediately reinforces or punishes you if you are not attentive, reinforces a behavior of being aware of the mobile, which gives more chance of getting hooked Diaz explains.

And he adds that “it proposes that we be real, but you will be much more aware of a mobile and an application. This is paradoxical: it is also encouraging us to be more aware of the digital world.” And that collides with the constant attempts to have tools that help avoid the constant dependence we have on the mobile.

And it is that, every day at a different time, all users receive a notification simultaneously to capture and share a photo in 2 minutes. Although that notification lasts a while, if you don’t get to see it and you don’t take your photo, you are left without seeing the images of others. This can easily encourage you to be more aware of the phone. From Xataka our colleague Javier Lacort had already seen this aspect: “How could we tell BeReal that at certain time intervals we don’t want to be able to open it if the possibility of having a presence in it lies in the randomness of its stopcock?”

BeReal vs. Fotolog and Tuenti

If BeReal can remind me of some of the most used social networks since the beginning of this world, they are the ones with which we millennials began to share our lives: Fotolog (which closed in 2016 and returned later but much less popular) and Tuenti. The reasons? The first because if you didn’t pay, you could only post once a day and it was quite real because there were no filters (although we did use a lot of contrast and clarity).

The second because what could be more real than that we publish absolutely all the photos of a night out because it was common to use Tuenti (now defunct) to share all the photos taken with our digital cameras. Something we used to do.

In today’s social network, although looking for naturalness, we cannot deny that we have a lot more mischief about what to postabout what is socially appropriate to say (or show in a photo), about what is our best face in front of a front camera, about the repercussion of a post… that when we used Fotolog or Tuenti, quite disconnected from what all that constant connection was going to come to suppose.