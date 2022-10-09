I’ve tried Spark on Windows 11 and it’s the email manager we’ve all been waiting for

It is a reality that in Windows 10 and Windows 11 we have not had much luck with email managers. Microsoft has one natively installed that it owns, but it may not be the most attractive thing in the world and the Outlook option can be really complex. It is because of that now Spark has decided to bet on this systembeing able to download your email manager for Windows 10 and 11 completely free.

The first thing to highlight about this manager is the possibility of adding any type of email account you have in a comfortable way. In my case, for example, I have four linked from different services (Gmail, Outlook…) and groups all the emails that are arriving in a really comfortable way.

A clean design that will always prioritize the most important messages

As soon as you enter Spark and after configuring all the accounts, you will find a really clean design to view all your emails. Default the smart inbox will be active, which will automatically classify all the messages that are coming to you in notifications and newsletters. Apart from this, all the emails that are categorized as important will appear in a list below these two categories.





You can conveniently enter each of these categories to check the emails that are coming to you. By default, only those that you have pending to read will be shown. To the left of each of these a tick will appear when you hover over the message to press and mark it as read. As it is built, it will seem that we are facing a list of pending tasks that we must complete in order to have your inbox completely clean.

The list of emails that are classified is really intuitive. This is because it automatically detects the sender, and will put a representative image of it. For example, if you have an email from Movistar, at first you will see the corresponding logo of the operator. This way it is much easier to locate them. Likewise, to give them more importance and place them at the beginning of everything, they can be categorized as a priority. It can be either a single email or a sender, making all your messages pinned to the top of the inbox.





When we enter a new email we can also find some really interesting options. The first one is the possibility to postpone an email, ideal for when you cannot review something at a specific time and you want to leave it for tomorrow. This way you will receive a notification when you choose to check back.

An inbox that you are going to teach

Something really characteristic of this email manager is that you are going to teach it little by little with the decisions that you make. It is a reality that we all hate the spam that constantly arrives in our mailand sometimes it can be difficult to unsubscribe from one of the newsletters that we have subscribed to and that we didn’t even know existed.





This with Spark can go away over time, as once an email comes in from a new sender, you’ll have to approve or reject it. By approving it you will allow all future emails from that email address to appear in your inbox. But on the contrary, if you are going to end up blocking it, they will never appear, causing them to end up in the spam tray or in the trash automatically, keeping only the most important messages for you.

Options when writing new emails

When it comes to creating a new email, the experience is also really good. In addition to prioritizing cleanliness to be able to write the email in a comfortable way, you can also find the possibility of activating different functionalities that are differentiating with respect to those that the competition has, such as the native Mail application.





Specifically, it can schedule the sending of any message you are going to send and also schedule a reminder. In this case, the reminder can be useful when you send a message whose response is important to you. If you don’t receive this response, the Spark manager itself can send you a reminder to send a message to the recipient again. This makes it a much-desired functionality for many, especially when too many emails are sent every day and you want to keep an exhaustive control of all of them.

It should be noted that all these functions are free, but Spark also has a paid version that is focused on those working groups that require always having a system to share a workflow. But as we say, with the functions it offers for free, it is more than enough.