I’ve tried the new Lord of the Rings RPG and Heroes of Middle-earth has a long way to go to win me over

Can you imagine a mobile RPG in which to create a dream team with some of the most impressive characters from The Lord of the Rings? It is the proposal of Electronic Arts with its new game for phones and tablets, so stop dreaming about it. Welcome to Middle-earth, welcome to The Lord of the Rings: Middle-Earth Heroes.

Being a very exploitable saga in the field of videogames, it is surprising that since the times of The Two Towers, The Return of the King and Battles for Middle-earth no one has dared to support the adventures of Tolkien’s heroes and villains with some true quality. Between the fervor of the unforgettable trilogy and the present, kilos and kilos of mediocrity coming from the most varied studios willing to profit from a name and nothing more. Among them, an asterisk signed by the ever-talented developers at Monolith, who managed to create a memorable gaming experience with Talion and Celebrimbor with Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War. Where is The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth? The answer will not surprise you.

The new proposal from Electronic Arts and Middle-Earth Entertainment goes through the typical F2P RPG for mobile phones. That is to say, turn-based battles in which the challenges are in crescendo and we must recruit and improve our heroes to to face the different challenges proposed by the software. You know what makes me a little sad? That the time in which a video game company decides to explore the deep universe of JRR Tolkien to bring back some obscure characters outside Peter Jackson’s filmography is carried out for an economic interest and not an artistic one, but it’s not something that surprises me if we move into the territory of mobile phones.

How about the first hours played to The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth? Will it be able to find a place among Tolkien lovers on Android and iOS like Monolith has done with its saga on console and PC or will it be relegated to the list of forgettable Lord of the Rings projects?

matter of rings

We’re still in the testing phase, so it won’t be surprising if you run into some technical issues in the first tests of Heroes of Middle-earth. In my case, for example, I suffered a bug that prevented me from moving around the store and completely blocked the software. Patience until the official release and use the first experiences in the title as a testing ground, since reboots of the trailer are expected in the coming days to ensure that all users who enter the new Lord of the Rings video game do so fairly and with the same opportunities.

I doubt that it will satisfy any follower of the great seriesThe feel with the software is that of a Raid: Shadow Legends based on Tolkien’s characters. The way in which we access new elements and members for the team has reminded me a lot of those of the Plarium game, with enemies of all imaginable categories coming from the entire geography of Middle-earth and the already classic wall in which we We will be forced to improve team members and weapons in order to continue advancing new episodes in history. A plot, by the way, that feels and breathes like a third division. What a bad fan-fiction with characters from The Lord of the Rings I doubt that it will satisfy any fan of the great series.

The automation of the game arrives after a few hours of progress, which, in the face of a total lack of interest in what is narrated, the software becomes a mere hobby of overcoming challenges and finding new allies to help deal with threats arranged by the developers. In fact, It’s not that it’s something very different from other RPGs of a similar nature on the Android and Apple market.but none has a universe as vast and rich to exploit as the present, hence the feeling of being faced with a missed opportunity to make the franchise shine.

More from the books than the movie

And it is that one of the strengths of The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth lies in his commitment to distance himself from the film and focus more on the stories of the legendary novels. It means that the aesthetic will try to be closer to Tolkien’s than Jackson’s, but in practice it is summed up in the appearance of characters that, due to time and script, were removed from film productions. Speaking of which, don’t expect the soundtrack of the movies: expect a standard mid-fantasy video game sound. In summary: the sound could not be more boring Given the circumstances.

It is foreseeable that the developers will soon find incentives for fans of Middle-earthBut let’s not forget the basics: the game is still in testing. Only a few players can enjoy the production and it is foreseeable that over the next few months the developers will find incentives that are capable of arousing the curiosity of those hungry for Middle-earth stories. His commitment to the book, although today it does not translate into something truly remarkable beyond the slogan for smarties, opens the doors to a good handful of elements that could provide great interest to the entire production. It is in the hands of his team. We will have to be patient… and keep collecting elves, dwarves and halflings for our team.