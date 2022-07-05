I’ve tried the new survival simulator that is sweeping Steam… and I’m not sure if I’m going to continue playing

Over the last few weeks it has become one of the most desired games on Steam and it shares a hole with long-awaited blockbusters like Silksong or Starfield, but this life simulator is miles away from what games like those offer.

Sold as a realistic survival simulator and, despite the many times that they have slipped us that as a marketing maneuver, this time it could not be more successful. Nobody: The Turnaround It is the hardest and cruelest game you can play in your face. Like life itself.

A drama based on true stories

The idea behind Nobody It is not very different from what we have already seen in many social life simulators. Get a job, pay the bills, and take care of your hygiene so you don’t become the stinker that your relationships will start to dislike.

The difference, however, is that here we abandon the pastel colors and the highs of joy for a plot Based on true stories and studies -there is even a basic skills test- in which everything constantly seems to be against us. All because of a father who, after mortgaging our lives in gambling, has escaped leaving us at the mercy of the mafia.

If we don’t want our sister to end up in a network of white slave traffic we will have to pay each night a small part of the great debt that our family has contracted. However, it is not the only thing that we will have to fight against in our day to day.

In fact, arriving at the end of the day with enough money to live another day ends up being the least of it. Work on the construction site or selling scrap metal, level up to get points that allow us to access new jobs, do our best to take advantage of the bonus in a single room where we can wash up at the end of the day.

Finding a job is easy, completing its mini-games manually is entertaining, and walking in the park and joining the yoga dance of some grandmothers can be even relaxing, but surviving what life has prepared for us at every step is really the hardest of all.





A game to have fun

Shitty jobs in which the mafia will exploit you with beatings and steal part of your promised salary, work accidents that will leave you on the verge of bankruptcy and looking for a way to reach the daily quota while the hours fly by in an anguished race against the clock, feelings of guilt that approach you during the night and do not let you rest…

Any minimal problem will be more than enough to become the straw that breaks the camel’s back and, on the rebound, makes you fall into a depression that leads you to make wrong decisions such as, to take the mildest example, involuntarily leaving part of your salary to go to an Internet cafe to play some unnecessary LoL games.

By the time the game’s nightly analysis of your situation began to suggest that suicide was becoming a path for my character, I was so into his dynamic that I had to force myself to stop.





I understand the message, the social complaint behind it and I can even find its mix of mini-games and constant improvement loop amusing until reaching a long-awaited happy ending, but what it proposes Nobody it’s too hard to want to fall into that pit.

Life is already fucked up enough that I don’t want to make it sour behind the screen, but if any of you are curious and want to try your demo before it arrives at some point in 2022you can find it available on Steam.