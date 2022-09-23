I’ve Visited Hell and Insulted Demons in a Strategy RPG “Game of Thrones” Inspired by Hellboy and Warhammer

let me tell you about Hell alone, a game that took all my attention last Monday in a presentation behind closed doors as if it were a long-awaited launch. And now it is. Yes, it seems like a somewhat abrupt start, some would say too much. It even seems that he does not give much importance to the game putting you in context; but I want to reduce everything to a single question, and that is that although strategy is my playground, I could not help but think that most of them involve a bloodbath, a “going through the sword” to every enemy to win no possibility of dialogue.

It is something normal and that I enjoy like nobody else. Let me tell you that decimating my enemies makes me go to sleep with a smile. It may sound a bit gloomy, it even reminds me of that theme by Mario Gómez about why we like to kill in video games. But over the years, my desire to speak, parley and discuss at a table has grown. Solium Infernum seeks that this “Game of Thrones“in search of sitting your demonic buttocks on the throne of hell is fulfilled by all possible means, including advocating the word. But can you trust a demon?

¿Cómo se juega a Solium Inferno?

You are alone in Hell reimagining of a 2009 classic. Victor J. Davis’s RPG and strategy work didn’t stand out at the time—despite Rock, Paper, Shotgun being one of the “best games of 2009″—and now the League team of Geek has set out to rescue it from oblivion and, building on the experience in Armello, its previous game, expand a satanicly captivating universe.The basis is to replicate Dune: Spice Wars or Civilization as a map of the created world forma procedural in a helical way where all the players are equally close and equally far from the key points.

Far from Dante’s inferno, here the team has been based on Paradise Lost, John Milton’s epic poem

The role es very important, so the tedious tasks of collecting or obtaining resources are reduced to a minimum, to a handful of souls to be obtained through extortion or automatically to expand your army. Something similar happens with the satanic eventsloopholes that emanate magic and that we can use to our advantage as faction enhancers, attacks or to complete rites of powerlike the one used in this game by Trent Kusters, game director, to win this game.





A very interesting approach and just as prohibitive in terms of terrain, but with many strategic and management possibilities. One of the endings to choose for conquer hell —as I have said— is to access a pinnacle and invoke, with a previous rite, a Behemoth, a beast from hell that brings with it the end of the war in our favor. Here, the League of Geeks team replicates the best of Total War: Warhammer, being able to follow its narrative at face value or completely decimate the opponents through any stratagem. Here the important thing, and going back to what I mentioned before, is that Trent’s team wants to give wings to the political strategy beyond the war, and let me tell you that for half an hour I was amazed.

Half an hour, a victory and all without looking for a fight

While the first look at this game was devoid of “game”, in the strictest sense of the word, I was able to see the project manager win a game under a “simple premise”: do not start any combat. At that moment, something clicked in my head. I was doubtful that such an approach, with the classic board layout also popularized by Civilization, would offer a different approach, but I was wrong.





While in other games parleying, dialoguing or discussing actions is done through a pop-up menu that appears on the screen, Solium Infernum relegates all that to a single coarse menu and influenced by him table role crude, because in the end the role is what it has. Here we can demand tributes from our brothers in hell; ask for tactical support; manage our souls as a resource for the troops; even insult them. This may sound ridiculous (which it is), but as a mechanic it is infallible. In doing so, in case of not accepting the insult in front of the council of elders, the affronted demon must forcefully declare war.

The turns are simultaneous, moving away from the waiting and “dead times” of other games

Thus, the project manager achieved a victory in just 30 minutes. By insulting and going into open war with one demon brother, he turned the rest against him. A clever strategy followed by a series of conversations with others to draw their eyes away from the summoning totem, which was done in just 10 turns, conjuring a gigantic version of the Demogorgon de Stranger Things. Don’t tell me it’s not a spectacular sequence of events. But is this how it always ends? Now here near. There are several ways to end the opponent, including betting on a policy of openness and union under vassalage. Conquering without attacking is just one of many options.

Love for an insanely satanic art





Once inside the game world, the visual display may not be flashy, but let Solium Infernum take you through its satanic beauty, you will fall in love. It is not only that the artistic team has brought out all the cavalry in the spectacular images that populate its first trailer (and that crowns these lines), but that we are talking about a very clear inspiration in Warhammer and the work of Mike Mignola con Hellboy to the head.

The game map is relegated to a somewhat closer approach cartoon, of “papier mache” we could say, with a little terrifying hell, but believe me, it’s all well-intentioned. The team knows where to drop their resources. The true “chicha”, the delicacy with which to delight your palate, is in the art of its succinct cinematic scenes, cards y conceptual drawings accompanying troop movements or declarations of war. The cards, for example, are used to recruit new troops, and all of them are adorned with semi-animated graphics that are highly reminiscent of Games Workshop for Warhammer.





I am going to go further, and it is not only Mignola, the great artist of Hellboy, who is seeing his art printed in a spectacular scenery with a horned demon in the background, but even the focus of Neil Gaiman for The Sandman shines with its own light in this twisted hell. Adromalius is a fallen angel androgynous, while Lilith is a harpy, just as I said, no frills. An approach to the satirical and twisted depression of the best Sam Kieth —who has accompanied Gaiman in Sandman o Arkham Asylum: Madness— laced with occult symbolism that I want to see Trent Kuster’s team expand to the far reaches of these undying lands.

Solium Infernum doesn’t want to consign classic board games to oblivion. In fact, the American team wants its new proposal to seek satisfy those who do not have so much time for those game evenings with friends. A very intelligent bet that will arrive at some point in 2023 with the possibility of playing with up to 4 players, which will clearly make this war for hell personal.