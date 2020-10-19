Iwan Rheon to star in “in real life” video game controlled by players

Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon is to grow to be the lead character in Screamfest 4: The Kraken’s Revenge – a brand new ‘in real life’ video in which he’ll be remotely controlled by members of the general public.

The live-action game will process players with guiding Rheon, who performed the villainous Ramsay Bolton on the HBO collection, by “an unlimited ocean fortress” to security inside 10 minutes, earlier than the Kraken’s arch-nemesis, The Balthazoid, catches him.

The video game, developed by John Zurhellen – a producer identified for his work on Grand Theft Auto IV and Purple Lifeless Redemption, will permit players to problem instructions by way of their smartphone or laptop computer to Rheon, who’ll reply instantly on a reside video hyperlink.

“I’m used to taking part in a personality that did all of the controlling however now the tables are turned,” Rheon mentioned. “I’ll be on the mercy of individuals controlling my each transfer on-line from wherever in the nation, sending me from room to room in a very creepy location whereas I’m hunted by a monster.

“I do marvel what number of Kraken followers will ship me to my doom and what number of will save me!”

Whereas Rheon is simply participating on Wednesday twenty eighth October, the game is about to run over 4 evenings till Friday thirtieth October – and members of the general public shall be ready to purchase tickets for 10-minute slots.

The five-day occasion may also be streamed reside, so these unable to get tickets to play shall be ready to watch by way of a reside video hyperlink.

Screamfest, created by Kraken Rum, is a long-running Halloween occasion which has beforehand seen the spirit model staff up with movie administrators to create an immersive scary expertise, with Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall on the helm of final yr’s version.

Creator Zurhellen mentioned of this yr’s game: “The temporary for Kraken Screamfest was easy: provide you with an idea extra terrifying and warped than something 2020 has to provide. So I delved deep into our primal fears – being hunted, tight areas, darkish shadows, hate-filled creatures – and I’m fairly assured I’ll ship one of the vital terrifying experiences to be seen in UK properties this yr.”

He added: “On a private notice, I’m extraordinarily honoured to decide up the baton the place Neil Marshall left off, so relaxation assured Kraken followers, I’ll do your Mighty Beast proud!”

Screamfest 4: The Kraken’s Revenge runs from Wednesday twenty eighth October till Friday thirtieth October – tickets can be found on the Screamfest 4’s web site. Try what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV exhibits 2020 web page to discover out what’s airing this autumn and past.