IZombie Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The genres of criminal drama, horror, and the supernatural are all combined in the Diane Ruggiero-Wright with Rob Thomas production iZombie.

Additionally serving as executive producers are Ruggiero-Wright, Thomas, Danielle Stokdyk, and Dan Etheridge.

The show has a total of five seasons. The most recent season debuted in 2019. Since the initial season, the public has grown to like the show. On IMDb, the show has a 7.8 out of 10 rating.

Following the release of the fifth season, fans are now impatiently awaiting the sixth. We now have all the information you need to know about the programme, which will put your concerns about the sixth season to rest.

Although the fifth season series iZombie was published years ago, some people still wonder when a sixth season might be on the way.

The tale was properly tied up in Season 5. Our fave characters received the satisfying resolution to the Seattle zombie epidemic that they so well deserved.

Liv’s journey was neatly concluded by the programme, which also brought an end to the Seattle zombie invasion and gave fan favourites both shocking demises and happy endings.

Even though iZombie had a happy ending, there were still a lot of unexplored stories that left fans wanting to have Liv Moore her her team stick around for a little bit longer.

Rob Thomas as well as Diane Ruggiero-Wright created the show, which made its premiere in 2015. In 2019, the most current season made its premiere. The actors' performances and the show's narrative received positive reviews and accolades.

IZombie Season 6 Release Date

Ernest Jackson, the creator of the crime series iZombie, hasn’t officially ruled out a sixth season. Once confirmed, we anticipate it will touch down on April 25th, 2024, practically around the same time as previously.

IZombie Season 6 Cast

The popular show’s primary cast includes celebrities who have won acclaim for their faultless performances.

Rahul Kohli, Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, David Anders, Robert Buckley, Bryce Hodgson, Aly Michalka, and Robert Knepper are among the actors playing the leads.

Aliza Vellani, Molly Hagan, Nick Purcha, Bradley James, Aleks Paunovic, Hiro Kanagawa, Carrie Anne Fleming, Steven Weber, Daran Norris, Leanne Lapp, and Matthew MacCaull make up the remaining regular cast members.

The other cast members include Jessica Harmon, Dakota Daulby, Ryan Beil, Tim Chiou, Eddie Jemison, Darryl Quon, Elise Gatien, Marci T. House, and many more.

IZombie Season 6 Trailer

IZombie Season 6 Plot

The fifth season of the television show—which ran for five—was billed as its finale. Despite this, people continue to believe that the show’s producers will give it another season.

Even while the season’s finale was appropriate, it also paved the way for a subsequent season.

The zombie outbreak’s cure was discovered near the end, and the epilogue included a flash-forward in which Ravi, Peyton, with Clive discussed the outbreak’s last days in an interview.

The pandemic is finished, and everyone believes Renegade perished in the last battle. Liv is still alive, however, and she’s achieved her goal of creating a zombie island wherein those who get infected may dwell in peace.

The lives of everyone on this zombie island along with how people have handled their lives in the wake of the breakout may be the main themes of Season 6, given that we are already discussing it.

Another option is that the upcoming season may include new characters, which would give the programme fresh thrills and excitement. But everything now depends on the manufacturers.

We may anticipate that the creators may soon announce a decision to renew it for another season given the great reception one five seasons received.

Olivia “Liv” Moore serves as a rosy-cheeked, hard-working, overachieving medical student who thought she had her life planned out, that is, until when she attended an event that unpredictably devolved into a zombie feed frenzy.

As one of the recently deceased, Liv has come up with a strategy to stifle her primal cravings to consume live human brains by accepting a position at the Seattle coroner’s office.

Until she finds that she preserves some of each person’s memories with each mind she swallows, Liv is doomed to an eternity sans hope or meaning. Then, she starts to get visions from the perspective the the murder victims.

Even while it’s not identical as coming back to life, she may at least use her undead state to her advantage by aiding in the investigation of crimes committed by those who have died and are indeed truly dead.