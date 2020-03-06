iZombie star Rose McIver cast as lead in US remake of BBC One’s Ghosts

iZombie actress Rose McIver is ready to play the lead position in the US remake of BBC One comedy Ghosts.

The American collection will share the identical premise as the BBC hit, seeing a younger couple inherit a big nation residence with out realising it’s inhabited by a quantity of zany ghosts.

In response to The Hollywood Reporter, McIver will play Sam – a contract journalist who strikes into the home together with her husband Ryan in the hopes it is going to assist their funds.

They get much more than they bargained for, nonetheless, after they uncover a gaggle of high-maintenance ghosts haunting the property. Nonetheless, her variety nature sees Sam strive her utmost to assist them with their lingering points.

Within the supporting cast, Brandon Scott Jones – most not too long ago seen in The Good Place – will tackle one of the paranormal entities, a militiaman who died in the 1700s.

The British model was created by the comedy troupe behind Horrible Histories, and stars Charlotte Ritchie (Name The Midwife). It has already been renewed for a second and third collection, after averaging greater than 4 million viewers per episode.

The US pilot has been ordered by broadcaster CBS, however it isn’t but identified whether or not it is going to transfer ahead to a full first season.

Ghosts is offered on BBC iPlayer