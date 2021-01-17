General News

IZ*ONE Announces Release Of New Song “D-D-DANCE” With Fandom Platform UNIVERSE

January 17, 2021
1 Min Read

IZ*ONE is releasing new music with UNIVERSE, the worldwide fandom platform!

NCSOFT’s UNIVERSE is a brand new leisure platform that permits customers to take pleasure in varied fandom actions anytime on cell. IZ*ONE was beforehand revealed as the primary of a number of artists to hitch the platform.

On January 17, UNIVERSE revealed a teaser schedule for a brand new launch from IZ*ONE titled “D-D-DANCE.” The music drops January 26 at 6 p.m. KST, and the music video will probably be launched on January 28.

See which teasers await beneath:

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.