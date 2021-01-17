IZ*ONE Announces Release Of New Song “D-D-DANCE” With Fandom Platform UNIVERSE

IZ*ONE is releasing new music with UNIVERSE, the worldwide fandom platform!

NCSOFT’s UNIVERSE is a brand new leisure platform that permits customers to take pleasure in varied fandom actions anytime on cell. IZ*ONE was beforehand revealed as the primary of a number of artists to hitch the platform.

On January 17, UNIVERSE revealed a teaser schedule for a brand new launch from IZ*ONE titled “D-D-DANCE.” The music drops January 26 at 6 p.m. KST, and the music video will probably be launched on January 28.

See which teasers await beneath: