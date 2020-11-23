General News

IZ*ONE Begins Countdown To December Comeback With 1st Teasers For “One-Reeler: Act IV”

November 23, 2020
IZ*ONE is gearing up for his or her comeback subsequent month!

On November 23 at midnight KST, IZ*ONE launched their first teaser for his or her upcoming return in December: a cinema-inspired poster resembling a ticket with all the members’ names and the phrases “One-reeler: Act IV.” The teaser additionally options IZ*ONE’s confirmed comeback date of Monday, December 7 at 6 p.m. KST.

As they get able to make their return, IZ*ONE has additionally up to date their web site to a “cinema homepage,” maybe in line with the theme of their upcoming launch. You’ll be able to go to their official web site right here, and take a look at their new teasers under!

Forward of IZ*ONE’s comeback on December 7 at 6 p.m. KST, the group can be performing their new title monitor for the primary time on the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2020 MAMA) on December 6.

Are you excited for IZ*ONE’s comeback? Keep tuned for updates!

