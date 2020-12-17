IZ*ONE, BLACKPINK, And “Present Me The Money 9” Rappers Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of December 6 to December 12!

Album Chart

IZ*ONE achieved a double crown on this week’s charts after topping each the bodily album chart with their new mini album “One-reeler / Act IV” and the digital obtain chart with their title monitor “Panorama.”

Not solely did IZ*ONE’s newest mini album debut at No. 1 on this week’s bodily album chart, however the Equipment model of the album additionally entered the chart individually at No. 5.

NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 2” stayed robust at No. 2, adopted by EXO’s Kai’s solo debut launch “KAI” at No. 3. Lastly, the LP model of BTS’s “Dynamite” entered the chart at No. 4.

Obtain Chart

IZ*ONE’s “Panorama” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s digital obtain chart, and trot singer Kim Ho Joong impressively swept the subsequent 12 spots on the chart with the tracks from his new launch “The Basic Album,” which options his renditions of well-known opera arias and musical songs.

Kim Ho Joong’s model of “Nessun Dorma” entered the chart at No. 2, “Una Furtiva Lagrima” at No. 3, “Un Amore Cosi Grande” at No. 4, and “That is the Second” at No. 5.

Total Digital Chart

“Present Me the Money 9” rappers Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s hit collaboration “VVS” (that includes JUSTHIS and produced by GroovyRoom) efficiently defended its place at No. 1 on the general digital chart for the third week in a row.

“VVS” wasn’t the one music from “Present Me the Money 9” to make the highest 5: Lil Boi’s “Tomorrow” (that includes Giriboy and BIG Naughty) shot as much as No. 2 this week, whereas Mirani’s “Achoo” (that includes pH-1 and HAON, and produced by GroovyRoom) rose to No. 5.

BTS’s long-running hit “Dynamite” charted at No. 3 for the week, whereas Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” held onto its spot at No. 4.

Streaming Chart

The high 4 songs on this week’s streaming chart had been precisely the identical as the general digital chart: Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” got here in at No. 1, Lil Boi’s “Tomorrow” (that includes Giriboy and BIG Naughty) at No. 2, BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3, and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 4. Lastly, Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You” rounded out the highest 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK remained No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 this week, adopted by BTS at No. 2. Im Younger Woong and Yang Joon Il charted at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively, whereas IZ*ONE shot as much as No. 5 on this week’s chart.

