IZ*ONE Breaks Record For K-Pop Girl Groups With 1st Day Sales On Oricon’s Daily Album Chart

October 22, 2020
IZ*ONE made historical past for Ok-pop lady teams with their first day album gross sales on Oricon!

On October 21, IZ*ONE launched their first Japanese full album “Twelve,” which options the title observe “Beware.”

On the every day albums chart for October 20 of Japan’s largest music statistics website Oricon, “Twelve” takes No. 1 with 124,178 estimated gross sales.

The earlier highest report for a Ok-pop lady group on Oricon’s every day album chart for the reason that rating started in 2008 was held by TWICE’s album “#TWICE2,” which bought 95,825 models in its first day.

Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

Watch IZ*ONE’s MV for “Beware” under!

