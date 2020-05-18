IZ*ONE Excites With Details For June Comeback

IZ*ONE is coming again quickly!

On Could 19, IZ*ONE’s administration shared a discover through their fan cafe to announce that the group will be releasing their third mini album on June 15. The assertion reads, “The members are at the moment exhausting at work on the final phases of the album manufacturing, and they’re devoting themselves to choreography apply to allow them to current you with the next high quality efficiency.”

IZ*ONE’s most up-to-date comeback was in February with “FIESTA.”

What sort of idea are you hoping to see from IZ*ONE for this comeback?

