IZ*ONE Expresses Gratitude Toward Fans At Final Concert

IZ*ONE has efficiently wrapped up their remaining live performance!

On March 13 and 14, IZ*ONE held their on-line live performance “ONE, THE STORY.” This was their first live performance in six months since their “ONEIRIC THEATER” live performance in September. The live performance featured the theme of seven completely different chapters wherein IZ*ONE’s performances unfolded.

Opening the stage with “La Vie en Rose” and “Mise-en-Scène,” the IZ*ONE members shared, “Though we will’t be in a single location collectively because of unlucky circumstances, we really feel reassured and achieve energy at the considered WIZ*ONE [IZ*ONE’s official fan club name] from all around the world supporting us. We’ll work even tougher whereas considering that we’re along with WIZ*ONE from all around the world.”

IZ*ONE proceeded to carry out their hit title tracks and b-sides reminiscent of “BEAUTIFUL COLOR,” “O’ My!,” “Sunflower (Hey. Bae. Prefer it.),” “Spotlight,” “Violeta,” “FIESTA,” “Rococo,” “Merry-Go-Spherical,” “Secret Story of the Swan,” “Panorama,” and “Sequence.” Additionally they rearranged songs reminiscent of “OPEN YOUR EYES,” “Up,” “Airplane,” “Island,” “Fairly,” and “O Sole Mio” with lovely acoustic melodies.

The members captivated audiences with their various cowl levels. Kwon Eun Bi and Honda Hitomi carried out Camila Cabello’s “Senorita” and Tinashe’s “All Palms On Deck,” Miyawaki Sakura, Kim Min Ju, and Lee Chae Yeon carried out Sunmi‘s “Full Moon,” Kim Chae Received, An Yu Jin, and Jo Yu Ri carried out Tinashe’s “Adrenaline,” and Choi Ye Na, Kang Hye Received, Yabuki Nako, and Jang Received Younger carried out Boney M’s “Sunny” and T-ara’s “Roly Poly.”

Moreover, IZ*ONE additionally showcased their unit songs. Choi Ye Na, Jo Yu Ri, Kim Chae Received carried out “Sometime,” Kwon Eun Bi, Lee Chae Yeon, Kim Min Ju, and An Yu Jin carried out “DAYDREAM,” and Miyawaki Sakura, Kang Hye Received, Yabuki Nako, Honda Hitomi, and Jang Received Younger carried out “PINK BLUSHER.”

IZ*ONE additionally revealed a primary take a look at their unreleased songs “Lesson” and “Parallel Universe.” “Lesson” is a track about persevering with onwards whereas wanting again on the times of operating in the direction of one’s goals. Choi Ye Na participated in writing the lyrics for the track. Written and composed by Kwon Eun Bi, “Parallel Universe” is about how WIZ*ONE and IZ*ONE’s time collectively are everlasting recollections that exist someplace like a parallel universe, and it comprises the message that they’ll at all times look upon one another with the identical emotions.

Moreover, the group showcased their development as artists by performing songs that the members participated in creating reminiscent of “SPACESHIP,” “DREAMLIKE,” “Actually Like You,” “With*One,” and “Sluggish Journey.”

IZ*ONE additionally showcased shock video letters in the direction of one another. Whereas expressing their gratitude in the direction of followers who continued to like and help them in the course of the two and a half years, the members couldn’t maintain again their tears. They shared, “We have been in a position to endure properly and get up once more each time we have been exhausted and struggling as a result of the members and WIZ*ONE have been there. Please at all times reliably be on our aspect, and thanks for making us unforgettable recollections. We have been comfortable each day because of WIZ*ONE.”

IZ*ONE was shaped as a venture group via Mnet’s idol survival present “Produce 48.” The group debuted in October 2018 as a short lived group that may promote for 2 and a half years, and it was formally confirmed on March 10 that IZ*ONE will disband in April.

