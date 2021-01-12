IZ*ONE Reportedly Discussing Potential Contract Extension + Agency Comments

Discussions are going down concerning the potential extension of IZ*ONE’s contract.

On January 12, Ilgan Sports activities reported that CJ ENM had gotten in contact with the companies of among the IZ*ONE members to formally start their discussions concerning the contract. CJ ENM has not but spoken with all the members’ companies, and among the members have reportedly finalized their determination to remain in IZ*ONE.

Ilgan Sports activities cited a supply who acknowledged, “Publicly, IZ*ONE’s contract ends in April, however internally, they agreed to solely promote till December 31, 2020. They most certainly reached the choice in consideration of the [‘Produce 48′] producers’ imprisonment and the truth that the contract for IZ*ONE’s dorm ends in 2020.”

The information outlet commented that companies who have been getting ready new plans following IZ*ONE’s disbandment in 2021 could be shocked by CJ ENM’s sudden proposal to increase the contract, and since CJ ENM can be conscious that this can be a delicate problem, they are going to rigorously draft out a brand new contract that respects the companies’ opinions.

A supply from IZ*ONE’s company acknowledged to Herald POP, “We’re amassing the opinions of the artists and their companies concerning IZ*ONE’s future actions. They are going to proceed their promotions as deliberate till the expiration of their contract in April, and we’ll proceed to take heed to the opinions of the [agencies and artists]. We are going to let you understand if there are any modifications.”

IZ*ONE was shaped by way of the Mnet survival present “Produce 48.” The group debuted in October 2018 as a brief group that will promote for 2 and a half years.

