IZ*ONE is again on the high of many main realtime charts!

On June 15 at 6 p.m. KST, the group made a comeback with their new mini album “Oneiric Diary” and the title observe “Secret Story of the Swan.”

Solely two hours later at eight p.m. KST, “Secret Story of the Swan” had already reached No. 1 on Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Soribada.

Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

