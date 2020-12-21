IZ*ONE Takes 3rd Win For “Panorama” On “Inkigayo”

IZ*ONE’s “Panorama” has taken the win for the third week of December on “Inkigayo”!

SBS’s “Inkigayo” is at the moment on hiatus for 3 weeks to arrange for the upcoming 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu.

Though an episode didn’t air on December 20, SBS launched the “Inkigayo” chart rankings for the week on the present’s official web site. IZ*ONE’s “Panorama” took first place with 6,907 factors, whereas Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” took second place with 5,428 factors, and Kyung Search engine optimization’s “Shiny Star” grabbed third place with 4,892 factors.

Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

