General News

IZ*ONE Takes 3rd Win For “Panorama” On “Inkigayo”

December 21, 2020
1 Min Read

IZ*ONE’s “Panorama” has taken the win for the third week of December on “Inkigayo”!

SBS’s “Inkigayo” is at the moment on hiatus for 3 weeks to arrange for the upcoming 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu.

Though an episode didn’t air on December 20, SBS launched the “Inkigayo” chart rankings for the week on the present’s official web site. IZ*ONE’s “Panorama” took first place with 6,907 factors, whereas Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” took second place with 5,428 factors, and Kyung Search engine optimization’s “Shiny Star” grabbed third place with 4,892 factors.

Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

Watch earlier episodes of “Inkigayo” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.