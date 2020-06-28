IZ*ONE Takes 6th Win For “Secret Story Of The Swan” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Stray Children, And More

Congratulations to IZ*ONE for profitable first place with “Secret Story of the Swan” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was BLOO’s “Downtown Child,” and third place went to TWICE’s “MORE & MORE.”
Watch the winner announcement, encore stage, and IZ*ONE’s efficiency of “Secret Story of the Swan” beneath:
This week’s performers embody The Options, E’LAST, AWEEK, DKB, D1CE, ONEWE, CRAVITY, NATURE, VOISPER, IZ*ONE, DIA, Weki Meki, Golden Little one, Baek A Yeon, WJSN, Stray Children, N.Flying, SEVENTEEN, and BLACKPINK.
Try a number of the performances beneath!
BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”
SEVENTEEN – “Left & Proper” and “My My”
Stray Children – “God’s Menu”
Golden Little one – ONE (Lucid Dream)
Weki Meki – “OOPSY”
NATURE – “Ladies”
CRAVITY – “Cloud 9”
DIA – “Hug U”
N.Flying – “Oh actually.”
ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”
Baek A Yeon – “In search of Love”
D1CE – “Draw You”
DKB – “Nonetheless”
VOISPER – “The Day”
Congratulations to IZ*ONE!
