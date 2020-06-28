General News

IZ*ONE Takes 6th Win For “Secret Story Of The Swan” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Stray Children, And More

June 28, 2020
Congratulations to IZ*ONE for profitable first place with “Secret Story of the Swan” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was BLOO’s “Downtown Child,” and third place went to TWICE’s “MORE & MORE.”

Watch the winner announcement, encore stage, and IZ*ONE’s efficiency of “Secret Story of the Swan” beneath:

This week’s performers embody The Options, E’LAST, AWEEK, DKB, D1CE, ONEWE, CRAVITY, NATURE, VOISPER, IZ*ONE, DIA, Weki Meki, Golden Little one, Baek A Yeon, WJSN, Stray Children, N.Flying, SEVENTEEN, and BLACKPINK.

Try a number of the performances beneath!

BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”

SEVENTEEN – “Left & Proper” and “My My”

Stray Children – “God’s Menu”

Golden Little one – ONE (Lucid Dream)

Weki Meki – “OOPSY”

NATURE – “Ladies”

CRAVITY – “Cloud 9”

DIA – “Hug U”

N.Flying – “Oh actually.”

ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”

Baek A Yeon – “In search of Love”

D1CE – “Draw You”

DKB – “Nonetheless”

VOISPER – “The Day”

Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

