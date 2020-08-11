IZ*ONE To Hold Online Concert In September

IZ*ONE is the newest Okay-pop act to announce a web based live performance!

With the appearance of the COVID-19 pandemic, artists in South Korea and all over the world have moved a lot of their in-person occasions on-line. This contains each solo concert events from Okay-pop teams and artists and large multi-group occasions like KCON and the Dream Concert.

IZ*ONE shall be holding their on-line live performance, “Oneiric Theater,” on September 13 at 5 p.m. KST. This shall be IZ*ONE’s first solo live performance since June 2019. The live performance will happen with AR (synthetic actuality) and XR (prolonged actuality) results. Tickets shall be accessible by way of Interpark beginning August 11.

The title of the live performance is expounded to the group’s final comeback with “Oneiric Diary” and title observe “Secret Story of the Swan.”

