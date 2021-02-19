General News

IZ*ONE's An Yu Jin, TREASURE's Jihoon, And NCT's Sungchan Confirmed As New "Inkigayo" MCs

February 19, 2021
1 Min Read

The brand new “Inkigayo” MCs have been introduced!

On February 18, SBS’s “Inkigayo” revealed that the present MCs MONSTA X‘s Minhyuk, APRIL‘s Naeun, and NCT‘s Jaehyun could be stepping down from their positions on the finish of the month.

Afterward within the day, SBS introduced that IZ*ONE’s An Yu Jin, TREASURE’s Jihoon, and NCT’s Sungchan had been chosen as the brand new MCs. The three idols will start internet hosting the music present in March.

What do you concentrate on the brand new “Inkigayo” MC lineup?

Catch “Inkigayo” under!

