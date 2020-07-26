IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Young Shares Why Her Height Is A Source Of Stress On “Working Man”

On the July 26 episode of SBS’s “Working Man,” Soyou, Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi, IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Young, and Kim Dong Jun appeared as company.

Jang Won Young was seen for her top and Yoo Jae Suk requested if she’d grown. Jang Won Young mentioned, “I believe I’ve grown about 2-Three cm (about 0.80-1.20 inches) because the final time we met.”

HaHa joked, “Jang Do Yeon ought to be cautious.” Lee Kwang Soo tried to get in a quip of his personal, saying, “I’m additionally cautious proper now,” however Yoo Jae Suk shushed him.

Requested if she received careworn about her top, she mentioned, “I get requested about it lots. I wasn’t careworn about it earlier than, however now it’s a small supply of stress. Individuals typically say to me, ‘Are you continue to rising?’ and ‘You’ve gotten taller.’ That is every thing that [Yoo Jae Suk] simply mentioned to me now…”

Yoo Jae Suk shortly apologized to her and mentioned, “I had a tough time recognizing her due to how a lot she’d grown.”

Jang Won Young then confirmed how she modified her facial expressions throughout her dance performances.

