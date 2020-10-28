General News

IZ*ONE’s Japanese Studio Album “Twelve” Tops Oricon’s Weekly Album Chart

October 28, 2020
1 Min Read

IZ*ONE has topped Oricon’s weekly album chart for the second time since their debut!

On October 27, Off the File and Swing Leisure introduced that IZ*ONE’s first Japanese studio album, “Twelve,” had taken No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly album chart for the week of October 19 to 26.

That is the second time that IZ*ONE has topped Oricon’s weekly album chart, after their debut album “COLOR*IZ” first did so in 2018.

“Twelve” accommodates unique Japanese songs like “Beware,” “Suki to Iwasetai,” and “Vampire,” in addition to Japanese variations of IZ*ONE’s Korean title tracks, akin to “La Vie en Rose,” “Violeta,” and “FIESTA.” For these Japanese variations, IZ*ONE’s Japanese members, Honda Hitomi, Miyawaki Sakura, and Yabuki Nako, have been straight concerned in writing lyrics.

That is the most recent in a collection of chart accomplishments for IZ*ONE, who just lately broke the file amongst Okay-pop lady teams for first-day gross sales on Oricon’s every day album chart. Two of IZ*ONE’s singles have been licensed platinum by the Recording Trade Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ), whereas all of their albums thus far have positioned inside the high 5 of Oricon’s weekly album chart.

Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.