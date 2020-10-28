IZ*ONE’s Japanese Studio Album “Twelve” Tops Oricon’s Weekly Album Chart

IZ*ONE has topped Oricon’s weekly album chart for the second time since their debut!

On October 27, Off the File and Swing Leisure introduced that IZ*ONE’s first Japanese studio album, “Twelve,” had taken No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly album chart for the week of October 19 to 26.

That is the second time that IZ*ONE has topped Oricon’s weekly album chart, after their debut album “COLOR*IZ” first did so in 2018.

“Twelve” accommodates unique Japanese songs like “Beware,” “Suki to Iwasetai,” and “Vampire,” in addition to Japanese variations of IZ*ONE’s Korean title tracks, akin to “La Vie en Rose,” “Violeta,” and “FIESTA.” For these Japanese variations, IZ*ONE’s Japanese members, Honda Hitomi, Miyawaki Sakura, and Yabuki Nako, have been straight concerned in writing lyrics.

That is the most recent in a collection of chart accomplishments for IZ*ONE, who just lately broke the file amongst Okay-pop lady teams for first-day gross sales on Oricon’s every day album chart. Two of IZ*ONE’s singles have been licensed platinum by the Recording Trade Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ), whereas all of their albums thus far have positioned inside the high 5 of Oricon’s weekly album chart.

Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

